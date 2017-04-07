Wild fire consumes large portion of UN camp in Bentiu

April 6, 2017 (BENTIU)- Wildfire consumed 117 shelters in the United Nation protection camp of civilians in Bentiu town, leaving at least 1,709 residents homeless.

IDPs shelter near the UNMISS base in Wau (IOM/Gonzalez 2016)

It was not yet clear the cause of fire spread in the camp although some individuals who spoke to Sudan Tribune cited the lack of precaution among those residing in the camp about possible dangers of fire.

Mary Nyayang, one of the dozen residents who lost makeup shelters said the fire started earlier before Tuesday mid-day last week, setting the whole place into flamed.

However, Bentiu town is one of the largest internal displaced persons reception camp in the country. The overcrowded camp has been housing over hundred thousands of South Sudanese displaced by ongoing war.

Both the United Nation Mission in South Sudan and international organisations that operate in the area confirmed that large parts of the camp have been driven off by fire.

“Fire outbreak this week in the PoC destroyed 117 shelters affecting 1,709 residents. UNMISS responded swiftly to contain the fire. UNMISS RRP coordinated with the humanitarian partners on the assessment and provision of emergency Non Food items (NFIs) to the affected families,” said the U.N statement.

There are fears the dry season will make more camps exposed to wildfire.

