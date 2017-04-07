 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 7 April 2017

Rwandan general appointed head of U.N peacekeeping mission

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

April 7, 2017 (JUBA) – The United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres, has appointed a Rwandan military officer as head of peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

JPEG - 37.3 kb
UNMISS peacekeepers from Rwanda wait to escort members of the visiting U.N. Security Council on Friday, September 2, 2016 (AP/Justin Lynch file Photo)

Lt. Gen Frank Mushyo Kamanzi will serve as UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Force Commander, replacing Kenya’s Lt. Gen. Johnson Mogoa Kimani Ondieki fired for failing to protect civilians when fighting resumed in Juba last year.

A statement by U.N Secretary General office said the Gen. Kamanzi, 53, brings nearly three decades of military experience to the job.

“Lieutenant General Kamanzi brings to the position more than 28 years of national and international military experience, as well as command and staff experience," it reads.

Kamanzi served as the Force Commander of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) since 2016. Previously, he served as Army Chief of Staff in the Rwanda Defence Force from 2012 to 2015, having being the Commander of the Rwanda Military Academy (2010-2012) and commanded an infantry brigade between 2007 and 2010.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 7 April 11:27, by Baluang Kueth Buop

    Right person in the right place.Congratulations!!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Famine in South Sudan should not obscure urgent food crisis in Sudan 2017-04-05 07:30:36 By Eric Reeves Impending famine in South Sudan is major news and has been reported inappropriately urgent fashion, including several recent stories in the New York Times, as well as by a number (...)

Ruweng State: Destroying a nation 2017-04-01 21:53:15 The power to destroy a nation is a lot easier than the power it takes to build a nation. By Santino Aniek There is something brewing in South Sudan and for the Frist Vice President Taban Deng (...)

The Gulf Cooperation Council’s looming shadow over Khartoum 2017-04-01 21:04:58 By Luciano Arvin Pragmatism seems to be the name of the game in Khartoum, as Sudan drastically shifts its allegiance from one regional superpower, the Islamic Republic of Iran, to the other, the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)

Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.