April 7, 2017 (JUBA) – The United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres, has appointed a Rwandan military officer as head of peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

UNMISS peacekeepers from Rwanda wait to escort members of the visiting U.N. Security Council on Friday, September 2, 2016 (AP/Justin Lynch file Photo)

Lt. Gen Frank Mushyo Kamanzi will serve as UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Force Commander, replacing Kenya’s Lt. Gen. Johnson Mogoa Kimani Ondieki fired for failing to protect civilians when fighting resumed in Juba last year.

A statement by U.N Secretary General office said the Gen. Kamanzi, 53, brings nearly three decades of military experience to the job.

“Lieutenant General Kamanzi brings to the position more than 28 years of national and international military experience, as well as command and staff experience," it reads.

Kamanzi served as the Force Commander of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) since 2016. Previously, he served as Army Chief of Staff in the Rwanda Defence Force from 2012 to 2015, having being the Commander of the Rwanda Military Academy (2010-2012) and commanded an infantry brigade between 2007 and 2010.

(ST)