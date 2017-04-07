 
 
 
April 6, 2017 (JUBA) - Rebecca Nyandeng, widow of late John Garang de Mabior, founding Leader of South Sudan’s governing Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) is seeking a regional and global intervention to end the conflict in South Sudan.

Together with the country’s former detainees, Rebecca said she was in the region to speak to some leaders to talk to South Sudanese president, Salva Kiir to stop the war and return the young nation to the path of peace.

“I came with some SPLM leaders to talk to Ugandan president about war and the humanitarian situation in South Sudan. You know that the ongoing war in the country is forcing people to flee the country every day, and one of the countries to which they run is Uganda," Rebecca told Sudan Tribune Wednesday.

The former first lady highlighted the plight of thousands of South Sudanese who are currently seeking refuge in camps in Uganda due to the ongoing conflict in South Sudan.

"They are in big numbers into Uganda with nothing in their hands and as the mother. They need shelter, food and health services. Their situation is appalling," she stressed.

Rebecca called for the cessation of war and polarisation along with confronting challenges facing the country.

She added that national dialogue should be inclusive to realise freedom, sets control over security organs and meets requirements of the 2015 peace agreement between the government with the armed and non-armed opposition, disclosing that it would achieve just and comprehensive peace and a national government that excluded nobody.

South Sudanese and the international communities are following closely the objective of the national declared by president Kiir and hope that the government would adopt moderate stances over controversial issues, stoppage of war and polarisation, she said.

Meanwhile, the Ugandan president said he met several South Sudan leaders led by Rebecca at State House, Entebbe on Wednesday.

“Our discussion focused on how to unite the different political groups in South Sudan," Museveni said in a statement but did not elaborate further.

(ST)

  • 7 April 09:04, by Eastern

    The buck of the crises in South Sudan stops with Meseveni.....

    • 7 April 09:31, by Kuch

      Mr. Eastern, the bucks stop here in South Sudan and the South Sudanese. Chap, you are just a fool who thinks, you would be welcomed to a country like South Sudan, however, you keep posting your rubbish against the government of South Sudan. Mr. Eastern, get the hell out of our country. We don’t want you and if we get the criminals like you in country, then you will be lucky if you are not dead>>>

      • 7 April 09:46, by Kuch

        Mr. Eastern, why do you creep thinks, Mr. Museveni is the one that rule sSouth Sudan? Our so-called cloned arabs of North Sudan,ne very very careful. We are going to settle our scores with you, and you fellows know it. There is no way under the sun we are going to live side by side with you evils. There is no way under the sun, we are going to bomb you fools, your Saudi Arabia, the mighty US>>>

      • 7 April 09:50, by Kuch

        Mr. Eastern, why do you creep thinks, Mr. Museveni is the one that rule sSouth Sudan? Our so-called cloned arabs of North Sudan,ne very very careful. We are going to settle our scores with you, and you fellows know it. There is no way under the sun we are going to live side by side with you evils. There is no way under the sun, we are going to bomb you fools, your Saudi Arabia, the mighty US>>>

  • 7 April 09:08, by Eastern

    Museveni, a man loved and hated by South Sudanese in equal measures will remain a prominent figure in the political solution to South Sudanese problem. Museveni will only play a "positive"role is South Sudanese problem if the political outcome will see him as the god father - continuing to direct the leadership. This arrangement failed with Kagame in Rwanda and Kabila in DR. Congo.

  • 7 April 09:10, by Eastern

    Cont....
    South Sudan is in a tight corner. With famine looming and the government coffers drying up, the temptation to swallow any bait is high..

  • 7 April 09:17, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Rebecca is right but president Kiir, has solved the situation already and the opposition of peace disagree with the president.

    • 7 April 09:32, by Eastern

      Ayuiu Lam Makuach,

      The president CANNOT ALWAYS BE RIGHT! This is what those opposed to Kiir are telling him. Kiir is not the Alpha and the Omega of South Sudan. Now that he’s failed to lead; it’s only noble for him to retire to oblivion to Akon or leave the country to go and eat what he amassed out their all this while....Kiir is a total failure!!

      • 7 April 11:10, by South South

        Eastern,

        I think you are speaking as a person to air out your own opinion about Kiir. There are millions of South Sudanese with Kiir, so for those rebels and your opposition leaders, you need to accept the dialogue Kiir announced to end everything in the country. Talking about Kiir leaving power is premature and childish because it will not happen, get it straight from me.

    • 7 April 09:39, by Dengda

      @ Ayuiu
      I think you are clicking boot somewhere or else you should be concern this will affect everyone including you. No regions among three great regions of South Sudan remain unaffected. Either directly by war or indirect by famine and hunger. No fighting in Aweil and Warrap but they are at receiving of aid. Kiir seat is not the only solution for South Sudan, Kiir/ Malong hometown being fed.

  • 7 April 10:47, by Kush Natives

    Nyandeng?
    Could you please read the bible first? That’s my concern now on you before I move on to my inquiry

    • 7 April 11:23, by hamil

      Kush Natives

      Your empty head President finally declared famine which he continually denied because his head is empty. I am surprised you declined to comment on that story because it seems like a mistake to you. You are one of those jobless spivs who sit home whinging about not getting jobs with NGOs and the UN. Preoccupy yourself with your keyboard which keeps you pretty busy posting nonsense.

  • 7 April 11:08, by deng kual acot

    What is rebecca after. What was the mission of the late about Equatoria? What peace before we secure possesion of equatoria region. Where does Rebecca need us to feed our cattle dying due to lack of pasture. Stop that nonsense for a while. It isnont the righ time. wait til December 2017 when leasons has been tough to Equatorian and Equatoria is taken full into colonization. Uganda is there home.

