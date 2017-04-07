April 6, 2017 (JUBA) - Rebecca Nyandeng, widow of late John Garang de Mabior, founding Leader of South Sudan’s governing Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) is seeking a regional and global intervention to end the conflict in South Sudan.

Together with the country’s former detainees, Rebecca said she was in the region to speak to some leaders to talk to South Sudanese president, Salva Kiir to stop the war and return the young nation to the path of peace.

“I came with some SPLM leaders to talk to Ugandan president about war and the humanitarian situation in South Sudan. You know that the ongoing war in the country is forcing people to flee the country every day, and one of the countries to which they run is Uganda," Rebecca told Sudan Tribune Wednesday.

The former first lady highlighted the plight of thousands of South Sudanese who are currently seeking refuge in camps in Uganda due to the ongoing conflict in South Sudan.

"They are in big numbers into Uganda with nothing in their hands and as the mother. They need shelter, food and health services. Their situation is appalling," she stressed.

Rebecca called for the cessation of war and polarisation along with confronting challenges facing the country.

She added that national dialogue should be inclusive to realise freedom, sets control over security organs and meets requirements of the 2015 peace agreement between the government with the armed and non-armed opposition, disclosing that it would achieve just and comprehensive peace and a national government that excluded nobody.

South Sudanese and the international communities are following closely the objective of the national declared by president Kiir and hope that the government would adopt moderate stances over controversial issues, stoppage of war and polarisation, she said.

Meanwhile, the Ugandan president said he met several South Sudan leaders led by Rebecca at State House, Entebbe on Wednesday.

“Our discussion focused on how to unite the different political groups in South Sudan," Museveni said in a statement but did not elaborate further.

(ST)