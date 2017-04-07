 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 7 April 2017

Jonglei: Disparity in fuel prices in Bor rises public concerns

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

April 6, 2017 (BOR) – Disparities between the fuel black market and official prices have sparked public concerns in Bor, as the cost of transport continues to rise.

JPEG - 103.8 kb
Some of the angry youth protesting in the Jonglei capital, Bor on July 19, 2016 (ST)

In Bor, diesel black marker dealers sell a 20-litre jerry for SSP1,300 to SSP1,400 while the same jerry is priced between SSP1,800 and SSP1,900 at government registered gas stations.

The gas sold on the black market does not last for two days once it has been bought, giving gas stations the chance to increase the prices per jerry can or litre.

A man who identified himself as Akuei, runs a gas station in Bor. He blamed Nile Petroleum, the South Sudan oil and gas company, for not selling them any shares from the government subsided fuel.

Akuei said they buy gas from Mombasa Kenya at black market prices, transport it to South Sudan, particularly to the Jonglei State where they incur overhead costs.

“We sell a jerry can of 20 litres for SSP1,800, which we normally buy from Mombasa at a black-market price then transport it to South Sudan. We will no long buy from Nile Petroleum because Jonglei does not get any share from Nile Pet,” Akuei explained.

Ateny Kuol, another individual involved in the diesel black market, stated that the claims made by gas stations were insufficient because even though they sell their fuel cheaply, they still make a profit.

“For us, we sell a jerry can at SSP1,300 or SSP1,400, but the gas stations sell it at SSP1,900. We sell it at a price that will benefit us all, both passengers and motor owners and the sellers,” Kuol said.

Sudan Tribune spoke Lual, one of the passenger-vehicle owners, operating between Bor and Juba, who blamed the state government for failing to regulate the gas prices in the market.

Lual said that a passenger intending to go to Juba pays SSP1,400 from Bor, whereas it was SSP800 three month back. He goes on to say that the price is too high and a majority of the people would not be able to afford it.

“I don’t know what is it in the cost of fuel with those who are selling on Shell (gas stations) because they sell it to us at a high price. Those who bring it in drums [black marketers] sell it to us at cheaper price, is it because the government of Jonglei are not taking actions? At the black market, we spend SSP1,300 which is cheaper and serves us, but the gas station prices don’t serve us,” said Lual.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 7 April 07:10, by Joseph Canada

    So this scarvanging Dinkas are eating their own Dinka too? haha. DOG IT DOG REALITY IS HAPPENING !!

    repondre message

  • 7 April 07:32, by Eastern

    This is the impact of war which Michael Makuei Lueth was faning! We warned him to go slow on issues but the mad minister thought he was being relevant; now feel it Borfolks! Soon, the road you now use will become impassable both due to insecurity and sate of disrepair. WAR IS COSTLY; WE WARNED KIIR & COHORTS!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Famine in South Sudan should not obscure urgent food crisis in Sudan 2017-04-05 07:30:36 By Eric Reeves Impending famine in South Sudan is major news and has been reported inappropriately urgent fashion, including several recent stories in the New York Times, as well as by a number (...)

Ruweng State: Destroying a nation 2017-04-01 21:53:15 The power to destroy a nation is a lot easier than the power it takes to build a nation. By Santino Aniek There is something brewing in South Sudan and for the Frist Vice President Taban Deng (...)

The Gulf Cooperation Council’s looming shadow over Khartoum 2017-04-01 21:04:58 By Luciano Arvin Pragmatism seems to be the name of the game in Khartoum, as Sudan drastically shifts its allegiance from one regional superpower, the Islamic Republic of Iran, to the other, the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)

Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.