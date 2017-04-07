Jonglei: Disparity in fuel prices in Bor rises public concerns

April 6, 2017 (BOR) – Disparities between the fuel black market and official prices have sparked public concerns in Bor, as the cost of transport continues to rise.

Some of the angry youth protesting in the Jonglei capital, Bor on July 19, 2016 (ST)

In Bor, diesel black marker dealers sell a 20-litre jerry for SSP1,300 to SSP1,400 while the same jerry is priced between SSP1,800 and SSP1,900 at government registered gas stations.

The gas sold on the black market does not last for two days once it has been bought, giving gas stations the chance to increase the prices per jerry can or litre.

A man who identified himself as Akuei, runs a gas station in Bor. He blamed Nile Petroleum, the South Sudan oil and gas company, for not selling them any shares from the government subsided fuel.

Akuei said they buy gas from Mombasa Kenya at black market prices, transport it to South Sudan, particularly to the Jonglei State where they incur overhead costs.

“We sell a jerry can of 20 litres for SSP1,800, which we normally buy from Mombasa at a black-market price then transport it to South Sudan. We will no long buy from Nile Petroleum because Jonglei does not get any share from Nile Pet,” Akuei explained.

Ateny Kuol, another individual involved in the diesel black market, stated that the claims made by gas stations were insufficient because even though they sell their fuel cheaply, they still make a profit.

“For us, we sell a jerry can at SSP1,300 or SSP1,400, but the gas stations sell it at SSP1,900. We sell it at a price that will benefit us all, both passengers and motor owners and the sellers,” Kuol said.

Sudan Tribune spoke Lual, one of the passenger-vehicle owners, operating between Bor and Juba, who blamed the state government for failing to regulate the gas prices in the market.

Lual said that a passenger intending to go to Juba pays SSP1,400 from Bor, whereas it was SSP800 three month back. He goes on to say that the price is too high and a majority of the people would not be able to afford it.

“I don’t know what is it in the cost of fuel with those who are selling on Shell (gas stations) because they sell it to us at a high price. Those who bring it in drums [black marketers] sell it to us at cheaper price, is it because the government of Jonglei are not taking actions? At the black market, we spend SSP1,300 which is cheaper and serves us, but the gas station prices don’t serve us,” said Lual.

(ST)