Aweil state governor sacks four senior offcials

April 5, 2017 (JUBA) – The governor of South Sudan’s Aweil state, Ronald Ruay Deng has issued an order sacking four officials from their posts.

Aweil state governor Ronald Ruay Deng (ST/File)

Deng, in a decree, removed the state secretary general, Akol Ayom Wek, head of revenue authority commission, Dominic Kang Deng, government chief whip, Aguer Wol Aguer and Bar Mayen county commissioner, Kon Achuil Madut.

The governor later issued separate orders filling the vacant positions created.

The former Aweil county commissioner Garang Kuac Ariath was named state secretary general, Majok Wek Akol now heads the revenue commission, Santino Mayuat is the new chief whip and Diara Madut Chan is the commissioner in the Bar Mayen county. Other officials include the new deputy town mayor and the deputy commissioner of revenue authority.

During the swearing of the new officials, the governor urged them to cooperate and to commit themselves to accomplish the goals in their various positions.

Deng urged the officials to work for the welfare of people in the state.

Although no reasons were cited for their removal, but state officials say the governor has constitutional powers to appoint and relieve officials for better services.

The governor, however, pledged to give new assignments to the sacked officials.

(ST)