Dozens of people feared dead in Mapel town

April 5, 2017 (JUBA) – Dozens of people are feared to have been killed in Mapel town of South Sudan’s Wau state, multiple sources told Sudan Tribune Wednesday.

The incident reportedly occurred at 5:00pm (local time), when a group of armed men attacked the town. Some people have, however, attributed the attack to government forces who allegedly shot civilians in areas around the town.

These attacks happened a day after an officer was killed under unknown circumstance.

“Everybody has fled the town, going into the nearest bushes. There are now dead bodies on the ground and the town is empty. It is a ghost town and some of the houses are being set on fire,” an anonymous eyewitness told Sudan Tribune.

“I have seen about 10 dead bodies but many more have been found in the burnt houses, while others were been executed around Mapel Hill,” added the eyewitness.

According to the source, government forces were in control of the town, further explaining that the woman and young men who were killed had not yet been buried.

Contacted by Sudan Tribune Wednesday, the commissioner for Kwajiena Bahr Juok Ucu said he was still collecting more information on the incident.

  • 6 April 08:26, by truth teller

    This is what South Sudan got independence for? South Sudan is a mistake that is being paid by people’s blood...

    • 6 April 09:00, by Joseph Canada

      Sorry, This is what the Dinka want. Rule by killing and occupy their land.Thats the whole moto of this Government.

