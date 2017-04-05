South Sudan defence ministry denies Juuk’s resignation

April 5, 2017 (JUBA) – On Wednesday, Kuol Manyang Juuk, South Sudanese Defence Minister denied reports claiming that he has tendered his resignation this week to President Salva kiir.

South Sudan’s defence minister, Kuol Manyang Juuk, pictured following a cabinet meeting in Juba on 17 January 2014 (Photo: Reuters/Andreea Campeanu)

It was purported that Minister Juuk, an ally of President Kiir has resigned Sudan Tribune until Wednesday sought to reach him for comment on this alleged resignation but he was not reachable.

Also, no official statement has been made by the ministry of defence to confirm or clarify the rumours. Several officials have attributed it to Juuk’s frustrations as a result of lower level officials who have undermined his role.

On Wednesday, an aide to the defence minister told Sudan Tribune that the reports and speculations placing doubt over his tenure were “totally unfounded”, adding that they should be regarded as fictional.

“The minister calls the rumours of his resignation ‘absurd’ and instead he has confirmed his determination to press ahead with the reform efforts, to work for peace to come to the country," said an aide who declined to be named on Wednesday.

"He is not thinking of his resignation, even if it is a personal choice to leave the public life, it is not the time for him now. There will be a time and comrade Kuol knows this very well but sometimes one gets overwhelmed and things can be taken out of context,” he further added.

Other sources close to the file Wednesday insisted that he had effectively resigned but the President Kiir refused it.

However, Gordon Buay a South Sudan diplomat to the United States of America also told Sudan Tribune in a separate interview on Tuesday that the minister of defence had not submitted a resignation.

“I have been in contact with the office of the minister and there was nothing like that, he did not resign. Comrade Kuol Manyang is working normally. He has continued his duties as the minister, so it is not correct, he has not resigned,” he said.

(ST)