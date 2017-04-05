Sudanese security arrests three opposition figures



April 5, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) Wednesday has arrested three leading members of the opposition umbrella National Consensus Forces (NCF) following a protest pause in Khartoum.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune Wednesday, NCF general commission said the NISS arrested the secretary general of the Arab Ba’ath Party, chairman of the Sudan Change Movement Adel al-Nour and the leading member of the Socialist Democratic Unionist Party (Hashd) Siddig Abdel-Jabar.

According to the statement, the NISS also arrested four protesters including Mahgoub Bashir, Suhaib Mahdi, Fadl-Alla Rahma and Osman al-Sanjak.

The general commission condemned the “arbitrary measure against the political leaders who exercised their political rights”, demanding the immediate release of all detainees.

Meanwhile, NCF leading figure Mohamed Diaa al-Din told Sudan Tribune the NCF leaders protested in front of the NISS headquarters to demand the release of political detainees, saying the NISS agents dispersed the protest and arrested the NCF members.

Diaa al-Din pointed the detainees were transferred to NISS office in Al-Amarat neighbourhood in Khartoum.

Following the government decision to raise fuel and electricity price last November, the NISS launched a large arrest campaign and detained more than 40 opposition figures.

Some political activists were released while others are still in detention including the NCF leadership office member Amin Saad who was detained on 25 February and Mohamed Hassan al-Boushi who was detained on 11 February.

Also, the NISS continues to detain Mudawi Ibrahim, a university professor and human rights defender, since 7 December 2016.

(ST)