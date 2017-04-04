 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 4 April 2017

Cholera kills 64 in South Sudan’s Jonglei

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

April 4, 2017 (BOR) – Cholera has claimed at least 64 lives in Jonglei, leaving over 128 people in the health care facilities in the county of Duk.

JPEG - 24.9 kb
A woman is given a cholera vaccine at a medical camp run by the humanitarian organisation Medecins Sans Frontieres in Minkamman, in South Sudan’s Lakes state (Photo: Getty Images)

On Monday Dr Angok Kuol, the Minister of Health told Sudan Tribune that the disease had affected communities living in the islands of Duk, where their hygiene and sanitation were low.

“The death cases are about 64 and the number of people who are sick, are about 128. You know very well that cholera is of poor hygiene, and people in the swamp drink the same water, bath in the same water and sometimes even defecate in the same water," said the minister

"It is a challenge when you are in those islands. These are islands where you cannot dig a borehole,” he added.

The cholera outbreak started in Jonglei earlier this year and had since then spread to other parts of the state, especially those with the more densely populated islands.

May have been taken to health facilities for treatment in the mainland.

“97 People were admitted into health facilities in Duk on Monday evening, 22 died and 65 are recovering in the facilities, awaiting their discharge, Kuol said.

A cholera intervention in these areas has been made difficult by inaccessibility, and the inability to provide a source of clean drinking water.

Jonglei is calling out for support from any health partners to aid them in managing the health crisis.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Ruweng State: Destroying a nation 2017-04-01 21:53:15 The power to destroy a nation is a lot easier than the power it takes to build a nation. By Santino Aniek There is something brewing in South Sudan and for the Frist Vice President Taban Deng (...)

The Gulf Cooperation Council’s looming shadow over Khartoum 2017-04-01 21:04:58 By Luciano Arvin Pragmatism seems to be the name of the game in Khartoum, as Sudan drastically shifts its allegiance from one regional superpower, the Islamic Republic of Iran, to the other, the (...)

Egypt’s Strategic Water Security: The myth and the truth 2017-03-24 08:19:56 By Ermias Hailu Following to the end of the second world war Egypt’s failure to integrate Eritrea to its territories, due to Emperor Haile Selassie’s superior diplomatic skills, the then Pan- Arab (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)

Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.