New Ruweng governor pledges to unite communities

April 4, 2017 (JUBA) – The newly appointed governor of Ruweng state, Governor Them Machar Kuol has made a pledge on Tuesday to reconcile and unite various groups in the area, ensuring that there is peace in the state.

The governor said his mission was to bring about unity among all the sections and clans in the state, for peace and development to strive.

“I would like to thank the President and the First Vice President for the trust they have bestowed upon me, by nominating and approving my nomination to be the governor of Ruweng. I would like to assure the leadership that I will work with everybody to unite our people and to implement the peace agreement. I also want to assure our people that we will not sleep until peace is restored permanently in the state, because if our people cannot sleep, then we will not sleep as government,” said governor Kuol at a community meeting after taking an oath of office on Monday.

Governor Kuol called on all the people of the state, both politicians and ordinary citizens to accept the decision of the President and to work with him. He went on to say that he was not a governor for a section if people, but the entire state. “If we want Ruweng state to grow, then we must forgive and forget,” he added.

The governor directed all the county commissioners in the state to ensure that there was peace in their locality, calling on them not to sleep but to make sure that peace was returned to the state.

On Monday, Governor Them Machar Kuol was sworn into office. The ceremony was overseen by President Salva Kiir, administered by the Deputy Chief Justice John Gatwech and attended by the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai.

The governors’ appointment sparked street protests, while others threatened to take up arms against the government for allowing the area to be governed by members of Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO).

After the ceremony, President Kiir told the governor to work and cooperate with the community members in the state, saying it was important for the implementation of the peace agreement in the country.

The First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai said the appointment of Governor Machar was meant to unite the people of Panaruu with their neighbours. Saying that he was nominated because of his hard work and determination to deliver.

The ceremony went ahead despite the objection from the Ruweng community.

(ST)