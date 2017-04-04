Al-Bashir, Desalegn discuss integration between Sudan and Ethiopia

April 4, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir and Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn Tuesday have discussed political, economic and military integration between the two countries in Addis Ababa.

Al-Bashir, who arrived in Addis Ababa Tuesday on an official visit for several days, told reporters following a closed meeting with Desalegn that “integration with Ethiopia includes all domains especially security, military, political and economic fields”.

He said that Nile Basin countries should benefit from the water resources in a fair manner, adding “we agree on the Ethiopian Renaissance dam which will supply Sudan and Ethiopia with electricity”.

“We stress that Ethiopia’s security is an integral part of Sudanese national security and therefore we will work to develop this relationship and take it to the level desired by every Sudanese and Ethiopian,” he said

For his part, the Ethiopian premier Prime announced the beginning of a new phase of integration between the two countries, saying “we agree in all fields, and we will work to achieve stability and resolve conflicts in the region”.

He added “we work together through a shared vision especially in security, military and economic cooperation, pointing that “any threat to Sudan is a threat to Ethiopia’s national security”.

Desalegn further announced he will visit Sudan soon upon an official invitation from al-Bashir.

Sudan’s foreign minister Ibrahim Ghandour, for his part, said the two leaders discussed economic integration and cooperation between the two countries, pointing the two sides shared identical views on issues under discussion.

“The two sides also discussed the security situation in the region and ways to bring countries of the region together to resolve the situation in South Sudan and Somalia,” he said.

The two sides are expected to sign a number of joint agreements to promote economic relations and strengthen ties between the two countries.

Last October, the two countries signed in Addis Ababa a memorandum of understanding providing to enhance joint security and military cooperation between the two neighbouring countries to fight terrorism.

Also in February, they signed multiple agreements to further boost up cooperation on a range of development activities.

(ST)