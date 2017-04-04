April 3, 2017 (WAU) - South Sudan National Security Service agents stormed one of the third leading markets in Wau on Sunday, arresting youth and former officials who had been serving in the state government.

According to multiple sources and eye witness, the security operatives stormed the market of Nazareth at 5:00 PM (local time) targeting mainly Luo youth who spend their evenings at group discussions in the area.

An eyewitness says most of the youth arrested in the market, were playing cards while others were having tea.

“We saw a military car with National Security troops, equipped with AK 47 and Rocket Propel Gurnard (RPG). When they reach the market, they just started beating up those they found sitting under the mango tree and ordering them to get up into the car,” he narrated.

According to other sources, the troops came into the market with a list containing the most wanted figures. They later resort to arbitrary arrests of the youth, who were targeted by their faces and tribes.

Abuk Akol, wife to former Wau town Mayor, James Bak told Sudan Tribune Sunday evening that her husband was also arrested along with the youth, but no reason given.

"Since my husband Bak was released from his deputy major post last year, he has been close to many opposition groups, which might have been the cause of the arrest. But he only plays cards with them" said Akol.

She expressed concerns about her husband’s well-being.

“My main worry now is his life. When they arrested him, they closed his eyes with a pliant cloth and threw him at the military car. I don’t know where they have taken him,” said Akol.

The arrest of youth-targeted one tribe without motive, causing everyone in the market to panic. It is still unclear why such an offensive attack was authorised on youth.

The youth who were arrested mostly work for non-governmental entities, while others are students working within the state government under different institutions.

