 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 4 April 2017

S. Sudan security operatives arrest hundreds in Wau

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

April 3, 2017 (WAU) - South Sudan National Security Service agents stormed one of the third leading markets in Wau on Sunday, arresting youth and former officials who had been serving in the state government.

JPEG - 15.5 kb

According to multiple sources and eye witness, the security operatives stormed the market of Nazareth at 5:00 PM (local time) targeting mainly Luo youth who spend their evenings at group discussions in the area.

An eyewitness says most of the youth arrested in the market, were playing cards while others were having tea.

“We saw a military car with National Security troops, equipped with AK 47 and Rocket Propel Gurnard (RPG). When they reach the market, they just started beating up those they found sitting under the mango tree and ordering them to get up into the car,” he narrated.

According to other sources, the troops came into the market with a list containing the most wanted figures. They later resort to arbitrary arrests of the youth, who were targeted by their faces and tribes.

Abuk Akol, wife to former Wau town Mayor, James Bak told Sudan Tribune Sunday evening that her husband was also arrested along with the youth, but no reason given.

"Since my husband Bak was released from his deputy major post last year, he has been close to many opposition groups, which might have been the cause of the arrest. But he only plays cards with them" said Akol.

She expressed concerns about her husband’s well-being.

“My main worry now is his life. When they arrested him, they closed his eyes with a pliant cloth and threw him at the military car. I don’t know where they have taken him,” said Akol.

The arrest of youth-targeted one tribe without motive, causing everyone in the market to panic. It is still unclear why such an offensive attack was authorised on youth.

The youth who were arrested mostly work for non-governmental entities, while others are students working within the state government under different institutions.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Ruweng State: Destroying a nation 2017-04-01 21:53:15 The power to destroy a nation is a lot easier than the power it takes to build a nation. By Santino Aniek There is something brewing in South Sudan and for the Frist Vice President Taban Deng (...)

The Gulf Cooperation Council’s looming shadow over Khartoum 2017-04-01 21:04:58 By Luciano Arvin Pragmatism seems to be the name of the game in Khartoum, as Sudan drastically shifts its allegiance from one regional superpower, the Islamic Republic of Iran, to the other, the (...)

Egypt’s Strategic Water Security: The myth and the truth 2017-03-24 08:19:56 By Ermias Hailu Following to the end of the second world war Egypt’s failure to integrate Eritrea to its territories, due to Emperor Haile Selassie’s superior diplomatic skills, the then Pan- Arab (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)

Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.