

April 3, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan President, Salva Kiir convinced the country’s defence minister, Kuol Manyang Juuk to cancel a resignation letter he has written last week, multiple sources claimed.

"He was convinced to return to work today and he is now working," a source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Sudan Tribune Monday.

The defence minister could, however, not be reached for a comment.

This is the second time, since his appointment in August 2013 that Kuol is alleged to have tendered his resignation from government.

In 2015, the defence minister reportedly asked President Kiir to relieve him from his position amidst tension over the management of military resources with army chief of staff, Gen. Paul Malong. The resignation was denied, but Kuol still went ahead and handed over the directorate of finance, formerly operating in the defence ministry.

While it remains unclear what prompted the latest allegations of resignation, multiple source claim relations between the defence minister and junior security officials have been strained by insubordination. The national security ministry headed by an ally of Kiir reports to the president as well as to directors of security agencies.

Kuol, a close aide revealed, tendered in a letter of resignation mid last week, and "requested to be allowed to go and rest in his house."

"He was not coming to office last week, particularly on Thursday and Friday," the aide added.

Another source claimed that the uncertainty over the decision of the South Sudanese defence minister led to the suspension of last Friday’s weekly council of ministers’ meeting, usually chaired by President Kiir.

Kuol’s resignation, analyst say, will be a significant blow to President Kiir who has lost significant senior members to the country’s armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) and the former political detainees.

(ST)