South Sudan's Defence Minister Kuol Manyang Juuk, poses for a photo after a cabinet meeting in Juba January 17, 2014 (Reuters/Andreea Campeanu Photo
April 3, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan President, Salva Kiir convinced the country’s defence minister, Kuol Manyang Juuk to cancel a resignation letter he has written last week, multiple sources claimed.

"He was convinced to return to work today and he is now working," a source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Sudan Tribune Monday.

The defence minister could, however, not be reached for a comment.

This is the second time, since his appointment in August 2013 that Kuol is alleged to have tendered his resignation from government.

In 2015, the defence minister reportedly asked President Kiir to relieve him from his position amidst tension over the management of military resources with army chief of staff, Gen. Paul Malong. The resignation was denied, but Kuol still went ahead and handed over the directorate of finance, formerly operating in the defence ministry.

While it remains unclear what prompted the latest allegations of resignation, multiple source claim relations between the defence minister and junior security officials have been strained by insubordination. The national security ministry headed by an ally of Kiir reports to the president as well as to directors of security agencies.

Kuol, a close aide revealed, tendered in a letter of resignation mid last week, and "requested to be allowed to go and rest in his house."

"He was not coming to office last week, particularly on Thursday and Friday," the aide added.

Another source claimed that the uncertainty over the decision of the South Sudanese defence minister led to the suspension of last Friday’s weekly council of ministers’ meeting, usually chaired by President Kiir.

Kuol’s resignation, analyst say, will be a significant blow to President Kiir who has lost significant senior members to the country’s armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) and the former political detainees.

  • 4 April 08:20, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Many thanks indeed

  • 4 April 08:29, by aborigin

    If true then indeed it shall be a big blow to Kiir govt. The president needs to intervene and resolve all these feuds revilving around ministry of defence because the backbone of SPLM is SPLA else Kiir would have his worst nightmates he ever had in his reign.

  • 4 April 08:42, by Manyngoo

    What goes around come around. In an Interview last month on VOA concerning the resignation of Cirilo, Kuol, you said there was no problem in the army/gov’t that could lead someone to rebellion, Now what is it? You want to resign angrily so you have accepted that what Thomas Cirilo said about a bad system in the Military of south Sudan is true. Come on guys it is true this government is dangerous

  • 4 April 08:47, by Sadam Kuikoy

    It is better for Kuol to resign because he is just ceremonial defense minister without powers, everything in relation to military affairs and resources is being managed by the King of the jungle the King paul Malong Awan
    The Dinka organization has been Bar-ghazalized! Lol, the downfall of the Dinka kingdom is just around the corner.

    • 4 April 10:38, by Runrach

      If true that Gen Kuol manyang is resigning then is gonna a big bombshell to to Kiir kleptocracy government. Remember mr president, if you allow Kuol to then start counting your days of exiting the people’s power.

      • 4 April 11:01, by Dengda

        Kuol can’t have to continue defending the corrupt system, we don’t want him to died from heart attack, he is a man of integrity and hate corruption and segregations. But his colleague from other side of the river growing corruption and intense their robbing.

  • 4 April 10:51, by Dengda

    How many times this resignation has been surfacing?
    Kuol shouldn’t be too royal to completely mess of Bar-el ghazel, it was alleged in 2010 eshuffled that he would be minister of defence in the following morning things change and Nhial Deng came instead of him. but When thing turn ugly in 2013 he was persuaded and he accepted the offer. Kuol Must resign this time, his job finished during struggle.

    • 4 April 10:52, by Dengda

      its right time for him to take rest and leave the hyenas alone.

  • 4 April 10:58, by Eyez

    The Defence Minister is a stooge and a lame duck, he has been good for nothing. Why allow himself to be manipulated by Kiir. He could have distanced himself from the tribal government of Kiir, Malong and the evil JCE.
    But, looking on the brighter side, the in-house brawls are a good indication that the Jienge regime is on the verge of collapsing soon.
    X1

Comment on this article



