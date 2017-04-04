 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 4 April 2017

Former S. Sudanese minister denies eyeing presidency

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Paul Mayom Akec (ST/File photo)
April 3, 2017 (JUBA) – A former South Sudanese minister has denied reports that he intends to challenge Salva Kiir for the presidency in 2018.

Paul Mayom Akec, a former minister for water and irrigation, instead said he will instead back President Salva Kiir if the latter contested.

“I have no intention to contest the upcoming election with the incumbent president Salva Kiir Mayardit. My aim is to support him to win the election,” said Mayom, accusing some unnamed people of allegedly trying to incite the public against the government in Juba.

Mayom, a lawmaker from Lakes state in the Transitional National Assembly, is a senior member of the ruling party’s political bureau.

Reports recently emerged that some senior officials from the country’s ruling party were at odd with the minister in the office of president, Mayiik Ayii Deng and that the latter was closely working with the former foreign affairs minister, Nhial Deng Nhial to ensure that hey take over power in 2018.

Sudan Tribune could, however, not independently verify these claims.

President Kiir has not publicly stated his intention to retain his seat, but speculation is rife that his ruling party (SPLM) members could still endorse him for the top job when the transitional period ends in 2018.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 4 April 07:57, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    That is correct, Mr. Paul Mayom Akech didn’t intended to challenge president Kiir in his position.
    Mr. Paul is a long alliance to Mr. Kiir long ago.

    repondre message

  • 4 April 08:08, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    The position of presidency will be given to Mr. Paul Mayom by SPLM liberation council and SPLM and as party as well as the people of the country.

    repondre message

  • 4 April 08:16, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    People of Western Lake or Greater Lakes State shouldn’t be subjected by anti peace group with government under president Kiir.
    Greater Lakes State is already standing with government supporting peace and stability for the whole country not to contest presidency is the aim.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Ruweng State: Destroying a nation 2017-04-01 21:53:15 The power to destroy a nation is a lot easier than the power it takes to build a nation. By Santino Aniek There is something brewing in South Sudan and for the Frist Vice President Taban Deng (...)

The Gulf Cooperation Council’s looming shadow over Khartoum 2017-04-01 21:04:58 By Luciano Arvin Pragmatism seems to be the name of the game in Khartoum, as Sudan drastically shifts its allegiance from one regional superpower, the Islamic Republic of Iran, to the other, the (...)

Egypt’s Strategic Water Security: The myth and the truth 2017-03-24 08:19:56 By Ermias Hailu Following to the end of the second world war Egypt’s failure to integrate Eritrea to its territories, due to Emperor Haile Selassie’s superior diplomatic skills, the then Pan- Arab (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)

Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.