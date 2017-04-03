 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 3 April 2017

S. Sudan’s President Kiir installs unwanted new Ruweng governor

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

President Salva Kiir (C) poses for a photograph with FVP Taban Deng Gai (L) and Second VP James Wani Igga (R) at the Presidential Palace in the capital of Juba, July 26, 2016. (Photo Reuters/Jok Solomun)

April 3, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudan President Salva Kiir Monday has installed a new governor in Ruweng State, a state in the Greater Upper Nile region allocated to the SPLM-IO in a power-sharing deal with the former rebel turned First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai.

Governor Them Machar Kuol has been sworn in by President Salva Kiir at a ceremony at the presidency of the republic in Juba, despite a massive support for the former Governor Theje Adwad Deng who was relieved after his defection of the SPLM-IO.

Governor Kuol who has been rejected by the Dinka people of Ruweng was appointed to replace Adwad Deng. The Ruweng community sent a letter to President Kiir requesting to halt the swearing in of the new governor, amid threats to resort to violence.

“The newly appointed Governor of Ruweng state Hon. Them Machar Kuol was sworn in at the State House in Juba today before President Salva Kiir Mayardit. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai and was presided over of Justice John Gatwich, the Deputy Chief Justice,” said a statement issued by the office of President Kiir on Monday evening.

The statement did not allude to the Ruweng community’s opposition to the new governor but mentioned an appeal by President Kiir “for unity among the community.”

“In his remarks after the swearing in of the governor, President Kiir appealed to the newly appointed governor to work and cooperate with the community members in the state. President Kiir called on the Governor to have a dialogue with the people in a peaceful manner in order to find a solution in the state,” the statement added.

The statement further added that Taban Deng Gai believes the appointment of Governor Them would unite the Dinka people in Ruweng to live peacefully with their neighbours.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 3 April 23:35, by Runrach

    Kiir and Taban are the number one enemies of South Sudanese people. The sworn in Of Ustaz Them Michar as Rs governor is unconstitutional insult to people of Ruweng state. Pleasing Taban’s demands rather than pleasing the state populace will is something that the leaders are yet to answer if there were an independent judiciary in place for this case to be look at in legal prospective. Shame to Kii

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Ruweng State: Destroying a nation 2017-04-01 21:53:15 The power to destroy a nation is a lot easier than the power it takes to build a nation. By Santino Aniek There is something brewing in South Sudan and for the Frist Vice President Taban Deng (...)

The Gulf Cooperation Council’s looming shadow over Khartoum 2017-04-01 21:04:58 By Luciano Arvin Pragmatism seems to be the name of the game in Khartoum, as Sudan drastically shifts its allegiance from one regional superpower, the Islamic Republic of Iran, to the other, the (...)

Egypt’s Strategic Water Security: The myth and the truth 2017-03-24 08:19:56 By Ermias Hailu Following to the end of the second world war Egypt’s failure to integrate Eritrea to its territories, due to Emperor Haile Selassie’s superior diplomatic skills, the then Pan- Arab (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)

Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.