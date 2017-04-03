 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 3 April 2017

S. Sudan’s Western Lakes state gets new cabinet

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

April 3, 2017 (RUMBEK) - The Governor of Western Lakes, one of South Sudan’s newly-established states, Major General Matur Chut Dhuol has, in a decree No.3/2017, appointed seven ministers and two state advisors.

JPEG - 3.4 kb
Matur Chuot Dhuol was appointed as caretaker governor of Lakes state in January 2013 (ST)

The ex-commissioner of Wulu county, Benjamin Akol Muorwel was appointed security advisor while ex-border advisor Poth Dumic is new advisor on peace.

Meanwhile, Dhuol appointed Meen Kuc as the minister of local government, replacing Benjiman Makuer Mabor. Others are Madong Muorwel (information) replacing Daniel Dut Makuet, Kedit Madol (infrastructure) replacing Ezekiel Thiang Mangar, Anip Majur Achul (health) replacing Arkangelo Deng Kuok.

Also on the new list of ministers are Thon Kuat (agriculture) and Mabor Meen, who became the new finance finance replacing Daniel Gumwel Nhomabur.

The decree did not indicate why the new changes were made by the governor.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 3 April 10:09, by Kush Natives

    Matur,
    Degree No 3/2017? Is it in the governor’s oath to degrees as well? I hope you folks uses that degree, degree wisely! Otherwise, don’t degree your wife in the kitchen with degree No 0 to stop cooking. Think for the kids first!

    repondre message

    • 3 April 11:02, by Baluang Kueth Buop

      Kush Native

      Decree not degree ya Jenge!
      Learn to know the different

      repondre message

      • 3 April 11:16, by Kush Natives

        Baluang Kueth Buop,
        What’s your input, as you now discovered as decree?

        repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Ruweng State: Destroying a nation 2017-04-01 21:53:15 The power to destroy a nation is a lot easier than the power it takes to build a nation. By Santino Aniek There is something brewing in South Sudan and for the Frist Vice President Taban Deng (...)

The Gulf Cooperation Council’s looming shadow over Khartoum 2017-04-01 21:04:58 By Luciano Arvin Pragmatism seems to be the name of the game in Khartoum, as Sudan drastically shifts its allegiance from one regional superpower, the Islamic Republic of Iran, to the other, the (...)

Egypt’s Strategic Water Security: The myth and the truth 2017-03-24 08:19:56 By Ermias Hailu Following to the end of the second world war Egypt’s failure to integrate Eritrea to its territories, due to Emperor Haile Selassie’s superior diplomatic skills, the then Pan- Arab (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)

Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.