April 3, 2017 (RUMBEK) - The Governor of Western Lakes, one of South Sudan’s newly-established states, Major General Matur Chut Dhuol has, in a decree No.3/2017, appointed seven ministers and two state advisors.

Matur Chuot Dhuol was appointed as caretaker governor of Lakes state in January 2013 (ST)

The ex-commissioner of Wulu county, Benjamin Akol Muorwel was appointed security advisor while ex-border advisor Poth Dumic is new advisor on peace.

Meanwhile, Dhuol appointed Meen Kuc as the minister of local government, replacing Benjiman Makuer Mabor. Others are Madong Muorwel (information) replacing Daniel Dut Makuet, Kedit Madol (infrastructure) replacing Ezekiel Thiang Mangar, Anip Majur Achul (health) replacing Arkangelo Deng Kuok.

Also on the new list of ministers are Thon Kuat (agriculture) and Mabor Meen, who became the new finance finance replacing Daniel Gumwel Nhomabur.

The decree did not indicate why the new changes were made by the governor.

(ST)