April 2, 2017 (BENTIU) – The rebel-appointed governor of Lich, one of South Sudan’s newly-created states has relieved his deputy, advisors and secretaries in an attempt to re-organize the rebel movement.

This came after several armed opposition supporters left the state for the capital, Juba and joined First Vice-President, Taban Deng Gai.

“I, Lt. Gen. Ruai Kuol Jal governor of lich state do hereby issue this decree for the relieve of lich state deputy governor, state advisors, state secretaries and all the governor’s special advisors with effect from the date of signing this decree,” reads the governor’s decree.

In the gubernatorial order, however, Jal appointed John Tap Malual Wuon as the new rebel deputy governor of the newly-created state.

Overall, the governor appointed 14 officials, who include state advisors and secretaries.

According to the August 2015 peace agreement, the rebel faction allied to the country’s former First Vice President Riek Machar were allocated Unity and Upper Nile states as part of a power-sharing arrangement.

(ST)