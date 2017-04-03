 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 3 April 2017

S. Sudan rebel-appointed governor reshuffles cabinet

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

April 2, 2017 (BENTIU) – The rebel-appointed governor of Lich, one of South Sudan’s newly-created states has relieved his deputy, advisors and secretaries in an attempt to re-organize the rebel movement.

JPEG - 14.6 kb

This came after several armed opposition supporters left the state for the capital, Juba and joined First Vice-President, Taban Deng Gai.

“I, Lt. Gen. Ruai Kuol Jal governor of lich state do hereby issue this decree for the relieve of lich state deputy governor, state advisors, state secretaries and all the governor’s special advisors with effect from the date of signing this decree,” reads the governor’s decree.

In the gubernatorial order, however, Jal appointed John Tap Malual Wuon as the new rebel deputy governor of the newly-created state.

Overall, the governor appointed 14 officials, who include state advisors and secretaries.

According to the August 2015 peace agreement, the rebel faction allied to the country’s former First Vice President Riek Machar were allocated Unity and Upper Nile states as part of a power-sharing arrangement.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 3 April 08:33, by Mi diit

    Congrats Honorable Governor for the job well done. Thokjiok Bentiu must tide their belts well this time around for the final round. We must choose between slavery or total freedom from incompetent Kiir’s growing JCE kingdom.
    Viva Dr. Riek Machar Teny!
    Viva the suffering people of South Sudan!

    repondre message

    • 3 April 08:37, by Mi diit

      Hon. John Tap Malual Wuon Kuoth (deputy governor) will make it well like former deputy governor, Gen Joseph Nhial Ruai.

      repondre message

      • 3 April 09:36, by Baluang Kueth Buop

        Congratulations to the outgoing and the incoming cabinet.
        Viva Dr. Riek Machar Teny!
        Viva SPLM/A I.O

        repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Ruweng State: Destroying a nation 2017-04-01 21:53:15 The power to destroy a nation is a lot easier than the power it takes to build a nation. By Santino Aniek There is something brewing in South Sudan and for the Frist Vice President Taban Deng (...)

The Gulf Cooperation Council’s looming shadow over Khartoum 2017-04-01 21:04:58 By Luciano Arvin Pragmatism seems to be the name of the game in Khartoum, as Sudan drastically shifts its allegiance from one regional superpower, the Islamic Republic of Iran, to the other, the (...)

Egypt’s Strategic Water Security: The myth and the truth 2017-03-24 08:19:56 By Ermias Hailu Following to the end of the second world war Egypt’s failure to integrate Eritrea to its territories, due to Emperor Haile Selassie’s superior diplomatic skills, the then Pan- Arab (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)

Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.