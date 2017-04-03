 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 3 April 2017

U.S.-led Security Council to discuss South Sudan regional force in April

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Nikki R. Haley, United States Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on 7 February 2017 (UN Photo)
April 2, 2017 (WASHINGTON) - The United Nations Security Council which will be chaired this month by the United States for the first time since the elections of President Donald Trump will discuss the deployment of the regional force in South Sudan.

In April, the 15-member Council will discuss a report on the deployment of the long-time awaited Regional Protection Force (RPF), and expected to endorse a decision on its imminent arrival in the troubled country.

The American Administration under the new President Donald Trump has not yet appointed a new special envoy for the Sudan, but the State Department continues to implement the same policy defined by the former envoy Donald Booth.

As the new U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley will chair the Security Council in April, the new administration will have the occasion to indicate any change in its policy towards the two Sudans.

During a visit to Juba last March, the former head of the UN peacekeeping department Hervé Ladsous explained the reasons behind the delay in the deployment of the RPF and announced it would be deployed within weeks.

"I think I can say that in the next few weeks you will see the first vanguard of the Regional Protection Force being deployed here in Juba," he said.

The former U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power failed in December 2016 to convince the UNSC members to endorse a draft resolution imposing targeted sanctions and an arms embargo on South Sudan.

It is not clear if the new American Ambassador Haley would reintroduce this draft resolution. Last March the U.S. mission in the United Nations said that an arms embargo and targeted sanctions as tools available to the Council.

However, Egypt and Russia remain strongly opposed to such a move against South Sudan.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 3 April 08:41, by jubaone

    Egypt and Russia did absolutely NOTHING during the struggles against the jellaba and to turn around and play the"kind and helpful" friend is stupid enough. You can’t reao where you didn’t sow. Rotten communists and short-legged misryun have no business in SS.

    repondre message

  • 3 April 08:49, by Kuch

    The US and some of her allies should just give it a rest and look for other countries that they can fools with those cheap and dirty intrigues. Who says, we want any rat from any country to come to our country on the disguise of their so-called UN, humanitarian aids, donations, peacekeeping and their human rights business scams? Have they ran out of their damn minds in the US and in that damn>>>

    repondre message

    • 3 April 08:56, by Kuch

      UN building of theirs? What are those so-called *regional protection forces* coming to do? By the way, who are those so-called *regional protection forces* coming to protect and from who? Fellows, we have been telling the US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs and some of their creepy criminals in between that their usual dirty games of regime changes often work for them in Middle East>>>

      repondre message

      • 3 April 09:03, by Kuch

        West African, Central African, South and Central American countries; but right here in South Sudan; that is not going to happen under the sun. The US, the UK, their UN, their creepy NGOs and their allies have destroyed the countries like Ukraine, Afghanistan, Iraq, Yemen, Syria, CAR; but their next most prized country they are salivating to be destroyed and be plundered is South Sudan>>>

        repondre message

        • 3 April 09:11, by Kuch

          Good to the criminals once again, they can dream. But l believed, Mr. Donald Trump isn’t going to be fooled by some idiots in the US state department who have made the US the hated country on earth. Barack Hussein Obama and bunch of evil juus in the state department have ganged up with the Likes of ISIS/L, Al Nustra, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, the UK, Al Qada, Boko Haram, North Sudan and to some>>>

          repondre message

          • 3 April 09:22, by Kuch

            our so-called SPLA-IO of our Riek Machar sociopath. Mr. Donald Trump isn’t going to be dealing with terrorists as far as we are concerned. He his a leader of the US though, he can chose to join the terrorists to farther his country’s interest though. If he damn chooses, because that was how the British empire was expanded [through terrorism] around the world though and was brought down through>>>

            repondre message

            • 3 April 09:27, by Kuch

              https://www.theguardian.com/books/2011/oct/19/end-myths-britains-imperial-past
              https://www.newcastle.edu.au/__data/assets/pdf_file/0011/180668/BritishAcademyProgram_Final_Web.pdf
              https://www.sott.net/article/245044-The-British-Empire-A-Lesson-In-State-Terrorism
              The US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs and some of their criminals in between love affair with our country and our people is very>>>

              repondre message

              • 3 April 09:36, by Kuch

                sinister. The criminals think, that they can use their damn UN, humanitarian aid, donations, peacekeeping and creepy so-called human rights scams. As their 21s century intrigue to occupy and recolonize other people’s countries. And some idiots like Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom, Lam Akol, Rebecca or Thomas Cirillo and their bunch of followers do not know the love affair of the US, the UK, their UN>>>

                repondre message

                • 3 April 09:44, by Kuch

                  their sleazy NGOs and some of their creepy criminals has nothing to do with the fools, rather it is because of our resources and to play their usual Geo-political politics on our country and our people. These Riek Machar and Thomas Cirillo bunch of supporters are the ones who have been chirping for war all along like birds. But when their damn war is taken up very seriously by the government>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 3 April 09:51, by Kuch

                    of South Sudan, then they are the ones with the quick tongues to blame the government of South Sudan for not interested in peace!! Can you see fellows? Thomas Cirillo even encouraged the South Sudanese people to leave South Sudan and go to neighboring countries! Good gods! Real madness is at loose here in our country walai! What are those South Sudanese being encouraged by these fools to go>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 3 April 09:58, by Kuch

                      and find food and accommodations from? The same thing was blurted out before by the greatest evil on earth, Riek Machar, when he was in Juba last year; he even told his Nuers currently living in the so-called POCs not to get out until the UN, the US, the UK and their sleazy NGOs give the Nuers free food rations and money; is when they (the Nuers) can get out of these filthy compounds>>>

                      repondre message

                      • 3 April 10:05, by Kuch

                        These Riek Machar and his bunch of goons want a war and they want their war to be fought by the UN, the UK, the US, their sleazy NGOs and some of their criminals in between. Simply because their Riek Machar demigod must be brought to South Sudan by the UN, the US, the UK, their sleazy NGOs, IGAD and some of others in between. And if not, then they must fight to topple the Dinkas/Jienges govt by>>

                        repondre message

                        • 3 April 10:15, by Kuch

                          force and then their Riek Machar, a Nuer Ngundeng re-incarnates can then rule the South Sudanese people here and there after and after. Since Riek Machar is a South Sudanese god, Nuers, be very careful fellows. You criminals are not getting out to farm your damn own lands, but all you fools want is to blackmail others to your own usual stupidity. You fools have seen the damn famine declared>>>

                          repondre message

                          • 3 April 10:22, by Kuch

                            in your damn Riek Machar home town of Leer and Mayendit by the UN and its creepy NGOs and you fools still don’t even have a slightest tinge of shame, but your damn stupidity and taking no responsibility of your own damn actions but to blame the dinkas/Jienges. Who do you fools think is going to feed you fools when you just want to fight your aimless war and think, the UN and its sleazy NGOs>>>

                            repondre message

                          • 3 April 10:56, by Political Affairs Advisor

                            Kuch,
                            if you were not stupid enough you couldn’t mention all those nonsense. While wise students look at what can bring South Sudan to peace and unity, you are here thinking of negative words. I know! that is the mind of someone who pass through education but, education didn’t pass through him......damn! south Sudan will never leave such a people in this situation rather than to go with these mess

                            repondre message

        • 3 April 09:37, by jubaone

          Kuch,
          You can wriggle yourself like some pregnant antelope, fact is the RPF is going to be deployed period. The kiirminal must accept that. It would be an insult to let the least educated leader in the world to drag by the nose all the most educated and strongest armies around. This is an insult to sanity. Idiots must be told where to shit. If not Saddam Hussein or Gadafis fate awaits him.

          repondre message

          • 3 April 10:32, by Kuch

            Mr. Jubaone, l will be damned if any rat from any country will ever set his/her damn feet into our country again. In the name of the so-called UN, humanitarian aid, donation, peacekeeping, shifty human rights and this damn so-called "regional protection force" [RPT). Mr. Juboane, all these nonsense are not going to be settled over the internet. But in the battle fields>>>

            repondre message

            • 3 April 10:42, by Kuch

              Mr. Jubaone, l always brag on this site and even other sites that l was one of the boys who helped capture your Yei in 1997, Kapoeta in 2002 and some other little villages from our so-called cloned arabs of North Sudan. When you idiots were cowering in Khartoum, Uganda, Congo, Kenya, Europe or America. Mr. Jubaone, in my battalion; there was not even a single Equatorian then, but a few boys>>>

              repondre message

              • 3 April 10:57, by Kuch

                from Nuba Mountains, Maban and Blue Nile. My battalion lost and 39 Dinkas/Jiengs including my uncle and one of our Blue Nile boy at the evacuation site, we later learned, he was too very badly injured. So Mr. Jubaone, We crisscrossed your own Equatoria getting your damn cloned arabs masters and we have shed our bloods in every village in your own Equatoria and we are going to informed you>>>

                repondre message

    • 3 April 09:10, by jubaone

      Kuch,
      Gratefulness and mutual alliances are not jienges virtues and so you stupidly turn around and shit 💩 into the very bowl you used to scoop your walwal from. How disgusting. It wasn’t the rotten communists nor the short-legged Egyptian mummies that saved your a** from the fake Arabs, it was the US and its partners. Indeed jienges like you have an amnesia, some chicken 🍗 memory.

      repondre message

      • 3 April 10:21, by Eastern

        Nything the Egyptians do to the Nile Riparian in the name of help or support is to buy the loyalty of that country so that they tow the line of Egypt during Nile Basin meetings. I have attended many meetings of the said organisation both within and outside of Egypt. All Egyptians are ardent protectors of their county’s interest as far as Nile water is concerned. South Sudanese beware!!!

        repondre message

  • 3 April 12:17, by Kush Natives

    South Sudanese, lets be very vigilant particularly on this case of deploying RPF! There are sell out groups among us here, who are hopping to sneak in any ways, let them remember that those forces are not a robot forces! They’re a composed with human. Yes, let them come in, and as I mentioned in my previous comments. We will deploy these forces in an areas that we the (government) want, without_

    repondre message

  • 3 April 12:25, by Kush Natives

    Con_ any an interference from any rebels elites. Therefore, let those of Jubaone and alike keep their mouths shut! They will not be on the table on how these forces will be deployed. But, they will still comments here as usual. South Sudan Oyee! decision maker Oyee! Opposition will remain down Oyee!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Ruweng State: Destroying a nation 2017-04-01 21:53:15 The power to destroy a nation is a lot easier than the power it takes to build a nation. By Santino Aniek There is something brewing in South Sudan and for the Frist Vice President Taban Deng (...)

The Gulf Cooperation Council’s looming shadow over Khartoum 2017-04-01 21:04:58 By Luciano Arvin Pragmatism seems to be the name of the game in Khartoum, as Sudan drastically shifts its allegiance from one regional superpower, the Islamic Republic of Iran, to the other, the (...)

Egypt’s Strategic Water Security: The myth and the truth 2017-03-24 08:19:56 By Ermias Hailu Following to the end of the second world war Egypt’s failure to integrate Eritrea to its territories, due to Emperor Haile Selassie’s superior diplomatic skills, the then Pan- Arab (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)

Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.