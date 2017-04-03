 
 
 
Kenyans condemn killing of 4 aid workers in S. Sudan

April 2, 2017 (NAIROBI) - A large section of Kenyans on Sunday condemned the killing of four aid workers who were killed in an ambush as they travelled in South Sudan’s Pibor town last week.

Aid workers from different Non-Governmental Organizations in South Sudan arrive at Wilson airport in Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, July 13, 2016 from Juba. (AP Photo)

Four Kenyan national, were among the six aid worker killed by unknown gunmen. They all worked for Grassroots Empowerment and Development Organisation (CREDO), an indigenous non-governmental organisation.

Several concerned citizens, in various social media reactions, accused the South Sudanese government of failing to protect the aid workers as they travelled in a remote part of the war-torn nation.

It is alleged the four were killed by rebels in the region controlled by the rebels associated with the former vice president, Riek Machar.

The rebels, however, dismissed the allegations and blamed forces loyal to President Salva Kiir government for the aid workers’ killings.

Last week, the head of the United Nations mission in the country, David Shearer condemned the killing of the aid workers and called upon South Sudanese authorities to properly investigate the incident.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the four Kenyans who died in the war-ravaged nation were Saturday morning flown into the country and received by their families at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 3 April 07:35, by Sadam Kuikoy

    How come the perpetrator(government) be blamed for protecting NGOs’ workers? the aid workers were killed while traveling to execute their humanitarians works and unfortunately, they were killed in Government control area even UN is aware off.Shame on Dinka organization!

    repondre message

  • 3 April 08:43, by Mi diit

    Blah blah condemnation!
    Kenya ranks the worse country in the world for human right
    abuses!

    repondre message

  • 3 April 08:53, by jubaone

    Riak and the IO have shown remarkable discipline in the areas they control. The release of Isaiah Chol (Boss of SS Statistics Bureau), Tanzanian pilot, Pakistani and Indian engineers recently released. How could Juba retrieve the bodies of the Kenyans from IO territory without prior permission? These aid workers were killed by kiirminals in govt controlled areas and want to blame IO. Nonsense.

    repondre message

    • 3 April 09:28, by jubaone

      If indeed the aid workers where killed in IO controlled areas, it shows that Kiir has no more control over most of SS and the IO is closing in on Juba. The govt claims that SS is peaceful and investors can come is just blatant jienge lies. Kiir is a kiirminal and Kenya must hold and his undisciplined luakjiengs or nyornyors responsible.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



