April 2, 2017 (NAIROBI) - A large section of Kenyans on Sunday condemned the killing of four aid workers who were killed in an ambush as they travelled in South Sudan’s Pibor town last week.

Aid workers from different Non-Governmental Organizations in South Sudan arrive at Wilson airport in Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, July 13, 2016 from Juba. (AP Photo)

Four Kenyan national, were among the six aid worker killed by unknown gunmen. They all worked for Grassroots Empowerment and Development Organisation (CREDO), an indigenous non-governmental organisation.

Several concerned citizens, in various social media reactions, accused the South Sudanese government of failing to protect the aid workers as they travelled in a remote part of the war-torn nation.

It is alleged the four were killed by rebels in the region controlled by the rebels associated with the former vice president, Riek Machar.

The rebels, however, dismissed the allegations and blamed forces loyal to President Salva Kiir government for the aid workers’ killings.

Last week, the head of the United Nations mission in the country, David Shearer condemned the killing of the aid workers and called upon South Sudanese authorities to properly investigate the incident.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the four Kenyans who died in the war-ravaged nation were Saturday morning flown into the country and received by their families at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

(ST)