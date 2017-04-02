 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 2 April 2017

Sudan’s Bashir to visit Ethiopia next week

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

April 1, 2017 (ADDIS ABABA) – The Sudanese President, Omar al-Bashir is scheduled to pay a working visit to neighboring Ethiopia next week, officials at the Ethiopian foreign affairs ministry disclosed on Saturday.

JPEG - 65 kb
Sudan’s bashir speaks at the opening session of the third Arab Conference for Agriculture Investment in Khartoum on 27 February 2017 (ST Photo)

The ministry’s spokesperson, Tewolde Mulgeta, told Sudan Tribune that Bashir will on Tuesday arrive in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, where he will hold meetings with Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Hailemariam Desalegn and other government officials.

The two leaders are expected to discuss a range of bilateral issues of common interest, mainly focused on evaluating the implementations of previously signed agreements and Memorandum of Understandings will be center of discussions between the two sides.

During the high level meeting, both Bashir and the Ethiopian Prime Minister will reportedly assess challenges and obstacles hindering to a speedy implementation of signed accords and will consult on ways how to fast track the joint projects in a clear time frame.

On Tuesday after noon, however, Hailemariam and Bashir are expected to sign bilateral agreements, which according to government officials would further elevate economic ties and deepen the historic bond of relations between the two neighbours.

Bashir is also expected to visit some of the industrial parks which Ethiopia is building as part of its efforts to transform its economy.

The two countries have lots of cooperation agreements, including on power, security, infrastructure, among other sectors.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Ruweng State: Destroying a nation 2017-04-01 21:53:15 The power to destroy a nation is a lot easier than the power it takes to build a nation. By Santino Aniek There is something brewing in South Sudan and for the Frist Vice President Taban Deng (...)

The Gulf Cooperation Council’s looming shadow over Khartoum 2017-04-01 21:04:58 By Luciano Arvin Pragmatism seems to be the name of the game in Khartoum, as Sudan drastically shifts its allegiance from one regional superpower, the Islamic Republic of Iran, to the other, the (...)

Egypt’s Strategic Water Security: The myth and the truth 2017-03-24 08:19:56 By Ermias Hailu Following to the end of the second world war Egypt’s failure to integrate Eritrea to its territories, due to Emperor Haile Selassie’s superior diplomatic skills, the then Pan- Arab (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)

Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.