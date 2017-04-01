SPLM-N leadership reiterates adherence to the group’s unity

March 31, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The leadership of Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) Friday has reiterated the unity of rebel group and commitment to its political line and strategy towards peace process in Sudan.

"The SPLM/A leadership concluded a wide tour in the liberated areas that lasted for five days. The held successful and fruitful meetings that ended this afternoon with the Movement’s civil and military institutions, the province government and the Liberation Council," reads a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Friday evening.

SPLM-N chairman Malik Agar and its secretary general Yasir Arman arrived in the rebel controlled areas in South Kordofan on Sunday 26 March following the resignation of the movement’s vice president Abdul Aziz al-Hilu and a decision by the Liberation Council in the Nuba Mountains supporting his call for self-determination.

The rift within the group seems to be triggered by al-Hilu who accused Arman of ignoring his demand to include the self-determination for the Nuba Mountains in the position paper of the Movement to the African Union-brokered peace talks.

Agar has to ensure the support of military arm (SPLA-N) in the South Kordofan state and to persuade the local political organ, Nuba Mountains Liberation Council, to renounce its decision to dismiss the secretary general from his position.

Two days ago, unconfirmed reports from the area, said the Nuba council stuck to its decision to dissolve the general secretariat and to dismiss Arman from the head of the negotiating team.

However, the statement which Sudan Tribune got from the Nuba Mountains denied these rumours saying "the meetings emphasised the unity of the SPLM-N, its adherence to its political line and its alliances with the opposition forces and their stated negotiating positions and institutions, including its negotiating delegation and vision of the New Sudan".

It went further to stress that "All the SPLM-N institutions have shown their keenness on the unity of the SPLM at all levels, and that the battle is still with the National Congress (régime)" further stressed the statement.

The leadership concluded its short statement by saying a detailed statement dealing with the SPLM-N internal affairs will be released soon.

(ST)