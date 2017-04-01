 
 
 
Ruweng community threatens war over giving state to SPLM-IO

March 31, 2017 (JUBA) – Community leaders and intellectuals from Ruweng state in South Sudan have threatened to take up arms against the government’s decision to sack a governor who split from his peace partner, the SPLM-IO led by First Vice President Taban Gai.

PNG - 165.4 kb
South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (AFP)

In a statement released on Friday, the community leadership questioned the President’s motive behind his decision to give the area to the armed opposition, which they accused of committing war crimes in their area.

The statement follows a protest by Ruweng’s native citizens who objected the President Kiir’s decision to fire Governor Theji Da Adwad after his recent split from SPLM-IO over land ownership with the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai’s Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO).

“The Ruweng community is stunned by this uncaring decision, we are surprised by the action of the President. If President Kiir is sincere with the implementation of the peace agreement, why did he decide to sell Ruweng people to the SPLM-IO in order to implement the peace?"

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, the community claimed that many citizens in the area were mercilessly killed in Bentiu by forces acting on the directive of Taban Deng Gai at the height of the 2013 war.

“Mr. First Vice President, your premature decision to invade Ruweng State is a recipe for conflict. Ruweng people denounce violence and condone peace and development. It is evident in the annals of history that SPLA/M/IO directly massacred thousands of Ruweng men, women, and children, particularly during the periods of 2013 and 2015. These wounds inflicted on Ruweng people are not healed yet,” the statement read.

The communique added that it was too early for SPLA/M/IO officials to rule in Ruweng, reiterating their determination to all SPLA/M/IO politicians whether they are Ruweng or Non-Ruweng natives.

(ST)

  • 1 April 08:39, by Malakal county Simon

    Accept SPLM-IO or accept war...

    repondre message

  • 1 April 09:06, by Loch-ley Gajiok

    More states, more problems. Go on Ruweng community, you must fight for your right and your land. Hahahah, isn’t it funny?

    repondre message

  • 1 April 09:16, by DHARCHEP

    I don,t think that the whole people in Ruweng State accept the decision to wage the war against the government of Salva Kiir Miyardit. Salva Kiir Miyardit has a right to put any person as governor in Ruweng State. Those who are complaining to wage the war against the government of South Sudan are Dinka Panaruu Community not Dinka Ruweng Community of Biemnom.

    repondre message

  • 1 April 09:21, by DHARCHEP

    If Dinka Panaruu want to escalate the war, then they are too late to initiate the war. If Dinka Panaruu where really so insist about a rebel being put as a leader, then why they don,t complained about Taban Deng Gai and Taban Deng Gai was a first vice president of South Sudan? Who is in a high position now between the person who was nominated to be a governor of Ruweng State?

    repondre message

  • 1 April 09:28, by DHARCHEP

    I and my people of Dinka Ruweng Community of Biemnom had a meeting yesterday that we as Dinka Ruweng community of Biemnom will not wage the war against Salva Miyardit. Since the start of the SPLA/SPLM struggling on May 16, 1983, Dinka Ruweng Community never rebel against the SPLA/SPLM. Our objective as Dinka Ruweng Community of Biemnom was to remain firm and united.

    repondre message

    • 1 April 09:35, by Kush Natives

      DHARCHEP,
      If you don’t mind, distance yourself, You don’t get it. No one mobilized you to this critical event, then get out of here! Ruweng state people can argue this case.

      repondre message

      • 1 April 09:44, by DHARCHEP

        Kush, I don,t want to hear your bullshit nonsance ok. Don,t say Ruweng State people. Say Panaruu people simple. Don,t attached yourself to Ruweng Community. You are not from Ruweng Community, but from Dinka Panaruu Community. Fucked it. Dinka Ruweng Community of Biemnom will not do that. I call and I talk to them. You people of Dinka Panaruu need to carry your own mission. Stop generalizing things

        repondre message

  • 1 April 09:31, by DHARCHEP

    If Dinka Panaruu want to fight against Salva Kiir Miyardit, let them go a head. However, the Dinka Ruweng Community of Biemnom will not initiate that. Miyol Kur, Theji, and Machar, were all from Dinka Panaruu community not from Dinka Ruweng Community of Biemnom.

    repondre message

  • 1 April 09:34, by Dengda

    Yesterday you were singing the songs of praise to Salva Kiir as banyda and good leader and now you are condemning his decision. I am better off and those who opposed Kiir leadership ability to stay the course. Ruweng community better take it as bitter pills and move forward toward change of really leadership and healthy reform. otherwise Kiir decree is endless and even would stunned many more.

    repondre message

  • 1 April 09:37, by DHARCHEP

    I don,t want to lie to anybody in this website. Dinka Panaruu people need to wage their own war against the government of South Sudan if they decided to do so, but on my side I don,t think they really mean it. If the mean it, then they need to think about Nuer as a second largest community in South Sudan. Did they win when the rebel? Dinka Panaruu need to think twice before the care their action.

    repondre message

    • 1 April 10:19, by Kush Natives

      DHARCHEP,
      Nobody want to topple the government of Salva Kiir yaa stupid, you need to understand English well! This community is demanding the right leader. I hope you understand now? Don’t jump into conclusion before the core meaning. You leave your home again like you did in 80s. Go back to Mayom.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



