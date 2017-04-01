Darfur Crimes Court sentences two to death by hanging in El-Geneina

March 31, 2017 (KHARTOUM/EL-GENEINA) - Darfur Special Criminal Court Tuesday has sentenced two individuals to death by hanging on charges of killing armed robbery in West Darfur state capital, El-Geneina.

A special judge sits in court in Nyala during the trial of six Sudanese men accused of belonging to the Janjaweed, 30 September 2004 (Reuters)

The special prosecutor for Darfur crimes Al-Fatih Tayfor said the court judge Abdel-Rahim Mohamed Youssef on Thursday has sentenced to death by hanging a convict in killing case under articles (130) of the 1990 Penal Code and (5/6) of the 2001 Anti-Terrorism Act and (26/44) of the 1986 Weapons, Ammunition and Explosives Act.

He added the same judge has also sentenced to death by hanging a second convict in a killing and armed robbery case to death by hanging under articles (130) of the 1990 Penal Code and articles (6/5) of the 2001 Anti-Terrorism Act.

Youssef stressed that his office is firm and serious to take all offenders to enforce justice and the rule of law.

On 21 March, the special court in Ed-Daein, East Darfur capital sentenced to death by hanging 9 convicts in violations under the Penal Code, Anti-Terrorism Act and Weapons, Ammunition and Explosives Act.

Also, on 23 March the court sentenced 5 convicts to death in El-Geneina for the violating the above laws.

Sudan’s western region of Darfur has been beset by violence since 2003 after rebels began an armed insurgency against Khartoum accusing the central government of supporting land grabbing by Arab tribes and neglecting development.

According to the UN, 200,000 people have been killed in the conflict, and 2, 5 million chased from their homes.

Darfur Special Criminal Court was first set-up by the Sudanese government in 2005 to adjudicate cases of crimes in the western region. However, the court has to date failed to bring charges against any Sudanese official.

(ST)