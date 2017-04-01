 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 1 April 2017

Stanbic bank donates to S. Sudan famine

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

March 31, 2017 (JUBA) - Stanbic bank branch in South Sudan has donated an unannounced amount of money to the famine- hit the country, the humanitarian gesture was announced after the bank chief executive met President Salva Kiir in Juba on Friday.

JPEG - 24.7 kb
In this file photo of 1 September 2013, South Sudan’s Salva Kiir greets a CfC Stanbic staff as the bank’s country head Victoria Otieno (C) looks on (Photo: Larco Lomayat)

The "token" is a signal of what would be a good working relation between Stanbic bank and the East African country, said the Minister of Finance, Stephen Dhieu Dau, who announced the donation.

"We will support Stanbic bank and provide a good working environment to service our citizens," said Dhieu, who attended the meeting at the south Sudanese presidency.

Minister Dhieu did not say how much the bank donated, however, South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) TV quoted South Sudanese Pound 500, 000, an equivalent to USD 3,500 at the current exchange rate.

Philip Odera, the Chief Executive Officer of the Kenyan Stanbic Bank, said his visit to Juba and subsequent meeting with the President is a show of solidarity with South Sudanese.

The United Nations and the government declared famine in two counties in February, facing at least 100,000 people in Leer and Mayendit in Unity State.

South Sudanese Pound lost up to 80% of its value against the United States dollars since a floating exchange rate was declared in December 2015.

Oil production, which is the main source of hard currency, has dropped to only 130,000 bpd and some government employees have not being paid since January 2017.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Egypt’s Strategic Water Security: The myth and the truth 2017-03-24 08:19:56 By Ermias Hailu Following to the end of the second world war Egypt’s failure to integrate Eritrea to its territories, due to Emperor Haile Selassie’s superior diplomatic skills, the then Pan- Arab (...)

South Sudan famine is a wake-up call to revive dead peace deal 2017-03-20 15:57:01 By Brian Adeba News that a famine has been declared in South Sudan is yet another stark reminder of the ever evolving nature of war-induced fragility in Africa’s newest country. As the world (...)

Africa’s next level of economic transformation 2017-03-20 05:57:00 By Jim Yong Kim The G20 finance ministers met last week in Germany to discuss critical challenges facing the global economy, from climate change to migration to humanitarian emergencies like the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)

Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.