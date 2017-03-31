Sudanese security bans opposition figure from travel

March 31, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) on Friday has prevented the spokesperson of the opposition Arab Ba’ath Party (ABP) Mohamed Diaa al-Din from travelling to United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Mohamed Diaa al-Din (ST Photo)

Diaa al-Din, who is also the secretary-general of the Sudanese Basketball Association, was travelling to the UAE upon an official invitation from the Arab Basketball Federation.

On Friday, Diaa al-Din told Sudan Tribune that the NISS agents at the Khartoum airport confiscated his passport under the pretext that his name is on the travel ban list.

“I was informed that I’m not allowed to travel despite the fact that I have both exit and entry visa on my passport, as well as the correspondence, exchanged between the national and Arab basketball association regarding my as representative of the Sudanese association in the meetings of the Arab basketball federation,” he said.

The opposition figure said the NISS move comes within the framework of denying him the right to carry out his duties in the sports field, pointing he was recently summoned to the NISS office and later detained during the election day at the Sudanese Olympic Committee to prevent him from running for the executive office.

“The NISS aims to prevent my work in the sports field beside targeting me politically,” he said.

He described the NISS move as a violation of his right to freedom of movement and travel.

It is noteworthy that Diaa al-Din was among three members of the opposition umbrella National Consensus Forces (NCF) who were released by the NISS on 11 January after they spent two months in detention.

(ST)