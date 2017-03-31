 
 
 
South Sudan peace guarantors urge Kiir to declare unilateral ceasefire

March 31, 2017 (JUBA) – The guarantors of South Sudan’s peace have issued a statement urging President Salva Kiir to honour acceptance and commitment to declare a unilateral ceasefire.

JPEG - 15 kb
South Sudan President Salva Kiir waits for the arrival of his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta, in Juba on May 23, 2013. (Photo Reuters)

Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States, all members of Troika, have affirmed in a statement their strong support for the combined efforts of the African Union (AU), Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), and United Nations to end the conflict in South Sudan.

Troika countries have also called on all armed parties, including the Government of South Sudan, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO), and other armed groups, to commit to a ceasefire.

Troika welcomed the recent commitment made by President Salva Kiir to IGAD leaders to announce a unilateral ceasefire by governmental forces, and it called upon the President to ensure that his order is carried out immediately and in full effect, the statement dated March 30, 2017, obtained by Sudan Tribune reads in part.

The peace sponsors underlined that the dire humanitarian crisis in South Sudan was a direct result of the conflict and demanded that all parties cease violence against humanitarian workers and the obstruction of humanitarian assistance. The statement further stressed that military offensives and the obstruction of lifesaving assistance would be stopped immediately in order to end the suffering and severe food shortages inflicted upon the millions across South Sudan.

“The Troika reiterates that there is no military solution to the conflict and that a durable end to the conflict will require a political process involving all the principal parties. An inclusive national dialogue, deemed credible by the South Sudanese people, could provide a means to redress the root causes of conflict and build a true national consensus. As President Kiir committed in announcing the planned national dialogue, it should supplement, and not replace, the core elements of the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan,” the statement notes.

The guarantors went on to say they endorse the ongoing efforts of AU High Representative Alpha Konare and UN Special Envoy Nicholas Haysom to encourage all parties to end the fighting and engage in a peaceful dialogue. It also fully supports Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) Chairperson Festus Mogae’s work towards a truly inclusive and effective process in implementing the Agreement.

In addition, Troika endorses the work of the UN Mission in the Republic of South Sudan and the deployment of its Regional Protection Force. It notes the importance of breaking the cycle of impunity and encourages further progress by the AU toward the rapid establishment of the Hybrid Court for South Sudan.

(ST)

  • 31 March 22:25, by Eastern

    Let AU leave Kiir to persue military victory which is in sight! Hail Kiir is great and he will live forever!

    repondre message

  • 31 March 23:29, by The Rhino

    Listen,

    If there’s no military solution to the conflict in South Sudan,and that a durable end to the on going carnage requires a political process involving all belligerent parties,then I think it’s fair to propose,Mr.Machar(Nuer),Mr.Kiir(Dinka/Jieng),and an Equatorian(Mr.Thomas Cirilo Shaka-representing the people of Equatoria) converge on a neutral ground and initiate a dialogue for a real ...

    repondre message

  • 31 March 23:38, by The Rhino

    cont....
    PEACE. A dialogue that would epitomize their respective ancestral regions,

    a) Equatoria Region
    b) Bahr El Gazal Region
    c) Upper Nile Region.
    The 2005 CPA was a disaster and a total failure to the people of South Sudan.It was inconspicuously misconstrued by the Jiengs as been given the power to dominate and establish their empire, which surely was wrong and urgently needs to be corrected.

    repondre message

  • 31 March 23:49, by The Rhino

    cont....

    For a genuine peace to be established,Nuer,Dinka and Equatorians must first go their separate ways,harmonize their constituencies, develop and then maybe in future when the time comes,they would then launch a referendum that would define their fate, either to stay that way or be reunited.....full stop!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



