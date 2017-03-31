 
 
 
Friday 31 March 2017

Gogrial state governor appoints 2 ministers

March 30, 2017 (JUBA) – Deng Kuac Aduol, the governor of Gogrial state in South Sudan has issued several orders appointing new officials.

The move is seen as an effort on the governors’ part to complete the formation of his administration since his appointment.

Governor Aduol, who is also known as Gen. Gregory Vasilli issued two separate orders appointing cabinet ministers. Magir Aru Luach has been appointed the Minister of Social Welfare and Jong Anthony Deng Jong was appointed the Minister of Animal Resources and Fisheries.

Other officials, including a representative of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) under the leadership of the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai, and other parties were also appointed.

(ST)

  • 31 March 13:05, by John Head

    Fair representation of all South Sudanese political parties is the sign of good governance and should be encourage by the entire pillars of government provided that, no close relatives or affiliation made in the appointment.appointment should be base in the capability and qualification of the appointee rather than any other affiliation.

  • 31 March 13:44, by Chuil

    It is unfortunate to keep appointing more minister with no proper portfolio.

    Keep appointing less competent people though they don’t where to get their salary from.

Sudan Tribune

