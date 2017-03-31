Gogrial state governor appoints 2 ministers

March 30, 2017 (JUBA) – Deng Kuac Aduol, the governor of Gogrial state in South Sudan has issued several orders appointing new officials.

The move is seen as an effort on the governors’ part to complete the formation of his administration since his appointment.

Governor Aduol, who is also known as Gen. Gregory Vasilli issued two separate orders appointing cabinet ministers. Magir Aru Luach has been appointed the Minister of Social Welfare and Jong Anthony Deng Jong was appointed the Minister of Animal Resources and Fisheries.

Other officials, including a representative of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) under the leadership of the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai, and other parties were also appointed.

(ST)