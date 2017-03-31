South Sudan kidnapped oil workers released in Khartoum



March 30, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Ethiopia and Sudan have successfully secured the release of three oil workers abducted recently by the rebel SPLM-In-Opposition in the neighbouring South Sudan.

"The vigorous efforts that have been made by Sudanese government in full coordination with the Ethiopian security services and all relevant parties, resulted in the release of the captured (oil workers), " said Ahmed Abdel Bagui, Director of the Department of Consulates in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in statements he made at the Khartoum airport Thursday.

The SPLM-IO issued two separate statements earlier this month to claim the capture of Pakistani and Indian oil workers in Guelguok north, of Adar in the Northern Upper Niles.

The armed group which seeks to stop oil production had warned foreigners and national oil workers to stop risking their lives in oil production areas.

The foreign ministry in a written statement given to reporters at Khartoum airport after the arrival of the three released hostages said Sudan had requested by Indian and Pakistani governments to mediate the release of its kidnapped workers.

The released hostages are "Ambross Edward and Muggy Vijaya Boopathy from India and Elias Hussain Gamal of Pakistan" further said the statement.

The three oil workers arrived in Khartoum through Addis Ababa and have been handed over to their respective embassies in Khartoum, said the statement without further details.

