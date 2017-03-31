 
 
 
Friday 31 March 2017

South Sudan kidnapped oil workers released in Khartoum

March 30, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Ethiopia and Sudan have successfully secured the release of three oil workers abducted recently by the rebel SPLM-In-Opposition in the neighbouring South Sudan.

"The vigorous efforts that have been made by Sudanese government in full coordination with the Ethiopian security services and all relevant parties, resulted in the release of the captured (oil workers), " said Ahmed Abdel Bagui, Director of the Department of Consulates in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in statements he made at the Khartoum airport Thursday.

The SPLM-IO issued two separate statements earlier this month to claim the capture of Pakistani and Indian oil workers in Guelguok north, of Adar in the Northern Upper Niles.

The armed group which seeks to stop oil production had warned foreigners and national oil workers to stop risking their lives in oil production areas.

The foreign ministry in a written statement given to reporters at Khartoum airport after the arrival of the three released hostages said Sudan had requested by Indian and Pakistani governments to mediate the release of its kidnapped workers.

The released hostages are "Ambross Edward and Muggy Vijaya Boopathy from India and Elias Hussain Gamal of Pakistan" further said the statement.

The three oil workers arrived in Khartoum through Addis Ababa and have been handed over to their respective embassies in Khartoum, said the statement without further details.

(ST)

  • 31 March 11:13, by Believe in Truth

    Excellent move Dr Machar!

    Your stand for demacracy and freedom of all have ever been a great victory the world is ignoring!! The oil workers (Foriengers) are innocent and they deserve to be united with their family because they were pool by the regime in Juba and also they are there to get money for thier family... The supporter of SPLA IO are all happy with the wise decision you took...

  • 31 March 11:32, by Kush Natives

    I hope they (rebels) got their ransom! And positively they got their ransom, otherwise, they would have drove Pakistan and India into the sea, whether there was no sea, they would have find a sea to drive those two countries into. I guess, it’s just a normal business for the rebels in any jungles to run their dirty business in any given locations.

Latest Comments & Analysis


Egypt’s Strategic Water Security: The myth and the truth 2017-03-24 08:19:56 By Ermias Hailu Following to the end of the second world war Egypt’s failure to integrate Eritrea to its territories, due to Emperor Haile Selassie’s superior diplomatic skills, the then Pan- Arab (...)

South Sudan famine is a wake-up call to revive dead peace deal 2017-03-20 15:57:01 By Brian Adeba News that a famine has been declared in South Sudan is yet another stark reminder of the ever evolving nature of war-induced fragility in Africa’s newest country. As the world (...)

Africa’s next level of economic transformation 2017-03-20 05:57:00 By Jim Yong Kim The G20 finance ministers met last week in Germany to discuss critical challenges facing the global economy, from climate change to migration to humanitarian emergencies like the (...)


Latest Press Releases


Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)

Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)


