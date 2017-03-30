 
 
 
SPLM members in Ruweng state welcome appointment of SPLM-IO governor

March 29, 2017 (JUBA)- Members of South Sudan’s ruling party government (SPLM) have welcomed a presidential order appointing a nominee of the armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) under the leadership of the country’s First Vice-President, Taban Deng Gai.

South Sudan’s first Vice President Taban Deng Gai addresses the UN General Assembly (UN Photo/Cia Pak)

South Sudan Salva Kiir has issued an executive order removing the Ruweng state Governor, Theja Da Adwad Deng, a day after the latter shifted political allegiance from the armed opposition faction under the First Vice-President.

Deng, the state-owned SSBC TV reported, was succeeded by Them Machar Kuol

“There is no problem. The SPLM members in the area have welcomed the appointment of the new governor. We will respect the decision of the president because he is implementing the peace agreement. This is why we have agreed to work with the new governor. Our interest is peace and to reconcile our people”, Angelo Chol, a former education Minister in Unity state said on Wednesday.

Chol confirmed that the new governor, who until his appointment a nominee of the SPLM-IO faction under the leadership of the first vice president Taban Deng Gai, was the secretary general of the SPLM in government under the leadership of president Salva Kiir, had shifted political allegiance.

“What has happened is clear. It is politics. People know Them Machar Kuol did not rebel. He was in the area as a pure and strong member of the SPLM in government as the secretary general in the area. He was also a minister before. People know him. They know his capabilities and so there should be fear this development. He is taking the opportunity to go implement the peace agreement”, explained Chol.

Mayol Kur, former governor of Ruweng, who remains the chairperson of the SPLM in the area, also welcomed the appointment saying it was done in the interest of peace.

“What our people want is peace so that there is a stability and development to take place. So has the SPLM leadership in the state we welcomed the appointment of the new governor by the president. We will support him to implement peace agreement and embark on the dialogue”, said Mayol.

  • 30 March 09:38, by Loch-ley Gajiok

    Everything is fake in that government of south Sudan. Fake defection to Table’s group to get position will not bring peace.

  • 30 March 09:40, by Kush Natives

    I think Mr.Tabaan is kidding himself, if not, who is in Ruweng state is welcoming his (Tabaan)governor? And by the way, who’s the journalist in Ruweng state who’s covering his news, while the great protest took to the street of Ruweng territories for the last three days, and nobody’s covering it? What does that tell the people of Ruweng?

  • 30 March 09:49, by Kush Natives

    If president Kiir is selling Ruweng people to IO in order to implement the peace, then this peace is finish. Why Ruweng become a center of everything? Ruweng people will keep their current governor till Warrap, Awiel, and Western Bhar El Ghazal are given to IO! Ruweng people have a critical choice to make now NOT later! And I believe their choice work powerfully.

