SPLM members in Ruweng state welcome appointment of SPLM-IO governor

March 29, 2017 (JUBA)- Members of South Sudan’s ruling party government (SPLM) have welcomed a presidential order appointing a nominee of the armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) under the leadership of the country’s First Vice-President, Taban Deng Gai.

South Sudan’s first Vice President Taban Deng Gai addresses the UN General Assembly (UN Photo/Cia Pak)

South Sudan Salva Kiir has issued an executive order removing the Ruweng state Governor, Theja Da Adwad Deng, a day after the latter shifted political allegiance from the armed opposition faction under the First Vice-President.

Deng, the state-owned SSBC TV reported, was succeeded by Them Machar Kuol

“There is no problem. The SPLM members in the area have welcomed the appointment of the new governor. We will respect the decision of the president because he is implementing the peace agreement. This is why we have agreed to work with the new governor. Our interest is peace and to reconcile our people”, Angelo Chol, a former education Minister in Unity state said on Wednesday.

Chol confirmed that the new governor, who until his appointment a nominee of the SPLM-IO faction under the leadership of the first vice president Taban Deng Gai, was the secretary general of the SPLM in government under the leadership of president Salva Kiir, had shifted political allegiance.

“What has happened is clear. It is politics. People know Them Machar Kuol did not rebel. He was in the area as a pure and strong member of the SPLM in government as the secretary general in the area. He was also a minister before. People know him. They know his capabilities and so there should be fear this development. He is taking the opportunity to go implement the peace agreement”, explained Chol.

Mayol Kur, former governor of Ruweng, who remains the chairperson of the SPLM in the area, also welcomed the appointment saying it was done in the interest of peace.

“What our people want is peace so that there is a stability and development to take place. So has the SPLM leadership in the state we welcomed the appointment of the new governor by the president. We will support him to implement peace agreement and embark on the dialogue”, said Mayol.

