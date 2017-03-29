 
 
 
Sudan's presidential aide, UK official discuss bilateral relations

Neil Wigan, Africa Director at the Foreign Office (FOA Photo)

March 29, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The third session of the strategic dialogue between Sudan and the United Kingdom has concluded in Khartoum on Wednesday.

Sudan’s foreign ministry said the two sides discussed a number of bilateral issues including peace in Sudan, human rights, culture, development, trade and investment, human trafficking and illegal migration, terrorism and violent extremism and defence cooperation.

According to a press release issued after the meeting, the two sides underlined seriousness to implement what has been agreed upon and promote bilateral ties to achieve the stage of partnership between the two countries.

The press release further said the two sides also discussed regional and international issues of common concern, pointing they agreed to continue this constructive dialogue, saying the next session will be held in London after six months.

It is noteworthy that the Sudanese side was headed by the Foreign Ministry Under-Secretary Abdel-Ghani al-Nai’m while the British side was chaired by the Director for Africa at the United Kingdom’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office Neil Wigan.

The strategic consultations meetings between the two countries started in March 2016 in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum and considered the first talks of its kind at this level in 25 years.

Sudan and Britain agreed to exchange of visits at the level of senior officials from the two countries along with increasing cooperation in the fields of economy, investment and culture.

PRESIDENTIAL AIDE MEETS WIGAN

Meanwhile, the Sudanese presidential assistant Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid and Neil Wigan Wednesday have discussed bilateral relations between the two countries.

In press statements following the meeting, Hamid underscored Sudan’s keenness to promote relations with the UK to achieve the joint interests of the two nations, expressing appreciation for the strategic dialogue with the UK at all domains.

For his part, Wigan said the meeting discussed political relations besides a number of issues including trade, investment, security and illegal migration, pointing to Sudan’s large resources and multiple capabilities.

He expressed UK’s appreciation for the support rendered by Sudan to the South Sudanese refugees.

The British delegation is expected to visit Darfur to inspect the development projects funded by the UK government and the conditions in the war-torn region.

(ST)

