Senior French diplomat meets North Darfur governor in El-Fasher

Alexis Lamek, Deputy Permanent Representative of France to the UN (UN Photo)
March 29, 2017 (EL-FASHER) - The Deputy Permanent Representative of France to the United Nations Alexis Lamek Wednesday and his accompanying delegation have met with North Darfur governor Abdel-Wahid Youssef in El-Fasher.

Reliable sources told Sudan Tribune that Youssef has briefed the French diplomat on the recent developments in Darfur and in particular the security stability that has been achieved in the region.

According to the sources, Youssef said his government would focus on ways to address the negative effects of war during the coming period including IDPs issues.

“The government is keen about the IDPs and the returnees as well as the reconciliations and peaceful coexistence among the various communities in order to return Darfur to normal,” he said.

Youssef also briefed the visiting French delegation on government efforts to control illegal arms beside the comprehensive development projects and the basic services such as water and health.

For his part, Lamek praised the governor’s briefing and efforts to address the impact of war in order to move the region to a new era of stability and development.

The same sources pointed that the meeting didn’t discuss the issue of the French hostage who was kidnapped earlier this week in Chad and transferred by his abductors into Darfur.

UN agencies estimate that over 300,000 people were killed in Darfur conflict since 2003, and over 2.5 million were displaced.

(ST)

