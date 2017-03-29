South Sudan president sacks Ruweng state Governor

March 29, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan Salva Kiir has issued an executive order removing the Ruweng state Governor, Theja Da Adwad Deng, a day after the latter shifted political allegiance from the armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) under the country’s First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai.

South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (AFP)

Deng, the state-owned SSBC TV reported, was succeeded by Them Machar Kuol.

The ex-governor was nominated by SPLM-IO faction led by Gai as a part of a power sharing deal stipulated in the peace 2015 accord, but remains unclear if his successor is a member of the South Sudan’s ruling party (SPLM) faction under the leadership of president Salva Kiir, which controls majority of the cabinet members in unity government, parliament, judiciary and Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA).

The new governor had never officially declared his defection from President Kiir’s faction and joined the armed opposition faction under Taban, sparking question trying to understand political circumstances under which the appointment was made.

While circumstances under which the appointment was made remains speculative in the public, sources with direct knowledge of the new changes were made, told Sudan Tribune on Wednesday that the new governor decided to switch political allegiance from the government in order to ensure that a gubernatorial post is filled by a son from the area.

(ST)