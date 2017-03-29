 
 
 
Tension rises in Mapel town after man killed

March 28, 2017 (TONJ) – There was tension in Mapel town of Wau state between the Luo and Dinka communities after the former accused the latter of killing a man in a village west of the town.

A man, identified as Bol Akot, is suspected to have carried out a revenge attack after five of his relatives were allegedly killed by rebels as they cut bamboo in the same village on Sunday.

Kwajiena county commissioner, Barjuok Ucu visited Mapel town on Monday to quell down the situation between the two communities.

An eyewitness faulted members of South Sudan’s military for taking sides during intervention, a situation, he said, spark condemnation from other high ranking officers within the armed forces in Mapel.

“What we need is for Bol Akot to be arrested and taken to face the law. This will give us hope that he will face the law over his action of killing our brother and if the government does not want to arrest him, then we will revenge on Bol,” the eyewitness told Sudan Tribune.

“Our people are now suffering twice, the Dinka are targeting them on another side, the rebels are chasing civilians away from their homes and abducting youth, what can they do if the state government itself is not capable to protect the citizens,” he added.

Sudan Tribune was unable to establish if the suspect was eventually arrested.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 29 March 09:10, by Dengda

    Change must have prevail, this is sad fact when you have one region or two to dominant the security of the nation and that is totally bias. Military is completed being dominated by constantly recruitment of villager boys from Aweil and former warrrao states. Lame accuses from the president that,what can he when people from other tribes refuse to join army and yet the recruitment budgets..

    repondre message

    • 29 March 09:16, by Dengda

      and training field is located and allocated in the same region of the president and chief of general staff. Not doubt that army which being dominated by Aweil and Warrap states took side, I do concurred with that. And don’t mistake I am typical dinka who is pro-change, national progress, inclusivity and transparency, and that why I condemned most of the commenters who argued on tribal line.

      repondre message

      • 29 March 10:33, by Kush Natives

        Dengda,

        Don’t entertained any violent without seeing the consequences. Give us the lists of the conscripts who supposed to joins the training camps, and were rejected because of their tribal identity or affiliations?

        repondre message

  • 29 March 09:13, by Eastern

    Dinka has done this, Dinka has done that!!! Can the Dinka people embrace others please!!!

    repondre message

    • 29 March 09:36, by Dengda

      @ Eastern, lets be nationalist please! refer to my comment above, I am not happy with Dinka led government, but let us not take it from that perspectives of tribalism. But lets united for the change for inclusive and services delivery government, which will bring all 64 tribes and participated in the affairs of the hard fought country.

      repondre message

      • 29 March 10:26, by Eastern

        Dengda,

        Let’s not try to evade the truth. There’s a Dinka onslaught on the Luo in the outlying villages surrounding Wau. These attacks carried out by Dinka herdsmen is being ignored by the SPLA-Kiir. The Luo are now flocking to Wau town where they sleep in the open with no food. What type of tribal killing do you want me not to talk about. I will remain a pain in the arse of tribal killers!

        repondre message

  • 29 March 09:50, by Lou Nuer The Great

    stupid eastern Luo will teach you alesson if you fail to hang bol akot

    repondre message

    • 29 March 10:29, by Eastern

      Lou Nuer something,

      Try another thing not the governance of South Sudan. Your Lou nuers are in disary; defecting from SPLA-IO and fighting against it. Back to the issue of tribal engineering by the Dinka government in Juba, read my brief comment one more time.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



