March 28, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan booked its place in the group stage of qualifying for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament on Tuesday.

South Sudan national football team during a past tournament [©AFP]

The young nation beat Djibouti 6-0 in Juba on Tuesday and overcame the 2-0 loss it suffered in the first leg, which was played several weeks back.

The Bright Stars were ahead after just 11 minutes and later scored three more goals before the interval with two goals from James Joseph. Robert Duku and Dominic Abui scored one goal each.

There were two other goals, after the break, from Ater Thomas and Khemis Leon, which eventually ensured the Bright Stars took the day.

As such, South Sudan progressed to the next round of the qualifiers and will now play Mali, Gabon and Burundi in Group C.

The group stage of the 2019 Nations Cup qualifying begins on the first weekend in June with the 12 group winners automatically earning a place in the finals. Meanwhile, the three best runners-up in the qualifying games will also advance to the tournament in Cameroon.

(ST)