 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 29 March 2017

S. Sudan advances in Africa Nations Cup qualifier

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

March 28, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan booked its place in the group stage of qualifying for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament on Tuesday.

JPEG - 31.5 kb
South Sudan national football team during a past tournament [©AFP]

The young nation beat Djibouti 6-0 in Juba on Tuesday and overcame the 2-0 loss it suffered in the first leg, which was played several weeks back.

The Bright Stars were ahead after just 11 minutes and later scored three more goals before the interval with two goals from James Joseph. Robert Duku and Dominic Abui scored one goal each.

There were two other goals, after the break, from Ater Thomas and Khemis Leon, which eventually ensured the Bright Stars took the day.

As such, South Sudan progressed to the next round of the qualifiers and will now play Mali, Gabon and Burundi in Group C.

The group stage of the 2019 Nations Cup qualifying begins on the first weekend in June with the 12 group winners automatically earning a place in the finals. Meanwhile, the three best runners-up in the qualifying games will also advance to the tournament in Cameroon.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 29 March 09:02, by Dengda

    Congratulation to bright star, job well done.
    One thing I would to express, for South Sudan to prosper and progress well in field of academic, the selection should be based on best athletic or footballer regardless of which club and that best players form what is call national team, not limited to one selection but regulation process when needs of representing nation is arise. This how it should b

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Egypt’s Strategic Water Security: The myth and the truth 2017-03-24 08:19:56 By Ermias Hailu Following to the end of the second world war Egypt’s failure to integrate Eritrea to its territories, due to Emperor Haile Selassie’s superior diplomatic skills, the then Pan- Arab (...)

South Sudan famine is a wake-up call to revive dead peace deal 2017-03-20 15:57:01 By Brian Adeba News that a famine has been declared in South Sudan is yet another stark reminder of the ever evolving nature of war-induced fragility in Africa’s newest country. As the world (...)

Africa’s next level of economic transformation 2017-03-20 05:57:00 By Jim Yong Kim The G20 finance ministers met last week in Germany to discuss critical challenges facing the global economy, from climate change to migration to humanitarian emergencies like the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)

Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.