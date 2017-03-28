Sudan’s attorney general issues decision to release rights defender

March 28, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The lawyer of the detained human rights defender Mudawi Ibrahim Tuesday said the attorney general has issued a decision to release his client on bail.

Nabil Adib, told Sudan Tribune that Ibrahim is expected to be released on Wednesday after completing the bail procedures.

Ibrahim, university professor and Chair of the non-governmental organisation Sudan Social Development Organisation (SUDO) was arrested on 7 December 2016 by the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS).

Adib also said the detained chief from Abu Shouk IDPs camp in North Darfur Hafiz Idriss who was accused of reporting human rights abuses inside the camps will also be released on Wednesday.

He ruled out that the NISS would appeal the attorney general’s decision, saying “tomorrow we will complete the bail procedures in order to release Dr Mudawi Ibrahim”.

However, Ibrahim’s wife has expressed concern over possible procrastination by the authorities, saying “there are suspicious moves to disrupt the implementation of the attorney general’s decision”.

“The NISS seeks to buy time in order to appeal the decision and keep Mudawi in detention for as long as possible,” she said

Meanwhile, Sudan Tribune learnt that charges have been cancelled against Tasneem Taha, 25 a lawyer from El-Fasher and Noura Obeid, 40 an accountant at a company owned by Ibrahim who had been detained in December in relation to his arrest.

It is noteworthy that on 14 March, Ibrahim’s private driver Adam al-Sheikh, and two human rights activists from the troubled Blue Nile State identified by their first names, Abdel-Mukhlis and Abdel-Hakam have been released on bail.

From December 2003 to January 2005, Mudawi had been arrested, during several months in connection with his work with the SUDO in Darfur.

