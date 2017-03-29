 
 
 
Former Lol state minister arrested over corruption

March 28, 2017 (WAU) - A former minister for Lol, one of South Sudan’s newly created states, is under house arrest in the capital, Juba for alleged involvement in corruption.

JPEG - 56.2 kb
Rizik Zachariah Hassan, Governor of Lol state (UN photo)

The state minister for information, Omar Ishak said former labour minister Manoon Aleu Jok was arrested on allegations that he sold a government vehicle, which included, among others, an ambulance belonging to Raga hospital.

“Right now the minister is in police prison of northern sector of Juba, and maybe there will be a legal process of releasing him on bail and then the law will take its course as soon as possible,” said Ishak.

According to the minster, the state government will follow all the necessary steps to ensure the assets are returned to the government.

“Manoon Aleu Jok sold three cars belonging to Raja hospital earlier in October last year without consultation with anybody in the neither ministry nor directive from the office of governor,” the minister said.

Sudan Tribune was unable to independently verify these claims.

Jok was relieved from his position early this year, but reportedly declined to be investigated, travelling to Juba without permission.

The former labour minister was early last month arrested and placed under house arrest for his alleged involvement in a SSP 800,000 scam.

“Through the help of the state’s attorney general and state judiciary officials, the government is keen to reach the truth,” stressed Ishak.

The former minister was unavailable for a comment over the matter.

(ST)

  • 29 March 09:13, by Morgan

    Hahaha! You are so funny guys, South Sudan will never progress unless you eliminate all those thugs from the top to the bottom.

Sudan Tribune

