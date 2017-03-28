 
 
 
S. Sudan accepts federalism but requires further discussion: minister

March 28, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan Minister of Federal Affairs, Richard K. Mulla, said the new nation will adopt federalism after the transitional period.

Further discussion on the form of federalism will lead to an acceptable division of powers between national and local governments, Minister Mulla told a workshop on governance in Juba on Tuesday.

"South Sudan has accepted federalism as a form of governance. What is left is the form of federalism because there are several of them," said Mulla.

The minister was speaking at the closing workshop on the form of governance in the South Sudanese capital, Juba.

According to the August 2015 peace agreement, which created Ministry of Federal Affairs for the first time, the constitution writing process will adopt the form of governance preferred by all South Sudanese.

The SPLM In Opposition (IO) to which Minister Mulla belongs, demanded federalism as a system of government and opposed decentralised form where all powers and resources are controlled by the national government in the capital Juba.

The government of President Salva Kiir rejected adoption of federalism at the onset of Transitional Government of National Unity (TGONU) and referred to hold further discussions on the topic during the interim period.

Opponents of the federal rule said dividing the country into semi-autonomous states that control some resources and decide on local issues will lead to further disintegration. Proponents, however, urges that the country’s diversity means it is difficult to manage in the centre with the participation of all tribal or regional groups.

There has been no public discussion on the topic since the government-censored media coverage of the topic after the armed opposition, the SPLM-IO, vigorously campaigned for it.

Minister Mulla said the "tribal federation" will not be acceptable but declined to divulge further details.

Armed groups from the Equatoria region joined the SPLM-IO led by the former First Vice President Riek Machar and backed his proposal for a federal system in the country claiming it would be the better thing to stop the Dinka hegemony in their region.

(ST)

  • 29 March 00:42, by Kush Natives

    Let’s go for, if that will help on rebellion against state. But,I think it will be a problem again, some states have no resources that will keep them developing. But, let’s at least try it.

  • 29 March 01:12, by john akeen

    There is two type of federalism’s system that our government need to look into.1- is Dual Federalism wish mean the state share power with the gov,but the Federal Government holds more than the individual states.1- is Creative federalism "picket fence federalism" means that the federal government determined the needs of the states and provided services for them>>>>>

    • 29 March 02:06, by john akeen

      but before the establishment of the federalism in the country, the government need to make sure all the politicians parties are understanding themselves before they make any choices and SPLA IO and any Rebel in the country must denounce violence frost specially Reik Machar. I think Dual federalism is good. what about you? what do think is the bast federalism in SS?

      • 29 March 03:38, by Malakal county Simon

        The Dinkas/slaves

        Will always appose any good brilliant ideas that’s initiated by Dr Machar due to jalousy and will do anything to discard Dr Machar idea. But the good thing is; they will later accept it shames while they rejected it in first place.... for instance, they rejected the self-determination idea initiated by Dr Machar but later on, they accept it.. What’s a delusional tribe, and want

        • 29 March 03:58, by Malakal county Simon

          The Dinkas / slaves

          Will always appose any good brilliant ideas that’s initiated by Dr Machar due to jalousy and tribal mind-set.... Butthe good thing is; they will later on accept it in shames and claims the credit.... for instance, they initially rejected the idea of self-determination by Dr machar but they were shamefully defeated by majority of Southerners who choose separation which left Di

          • 29 March 04:02, by Malakal county Simon

            Cont...

            Wich left Dinkas with no option but to joined Southerners who choose separation for independent new state of South Sudan.... what’s a delusional tribe and want to rules the smartest tribes????

