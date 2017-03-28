 
 
 
SPLM-IO members in Ruweng defect to SPLM-government

Taban Deng Gai addresses delegates after he was sworn-in as South Sudan FVP inside the Presidential Palace in the capital of Juba, July 26, 2016 (Photo Reuters/ Jok Solomun)
March 28, 2017 (JUBA) – Several members of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) led by the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai have shifted their political allegiance to the SPLM-Government.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the eight splinter member expressed their approval of the decision of Governor Theji Da Adwad Deng, who broke away and joined to the ruling SPLM-Government, saying that Gai used his position to occupy a place in the state.

“In accordance to the historic decision made by Hon. Molana, Theji De Adwad, Governor of Ruweng State, we the remaining SPLM-IO members in Ruweng State do here support and confirm his resignation. And therefore, we declare our collective resignation from SPLM-IO,” the eight members said in a statement.

The communique stated that the group have decided to join the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) under the leadership of President Kiir to achieve peace and stability in South Sudan.

The statement was signed by Francis Chol Choch, Majok Dau Kueth, Goch Minyiel, Yuhana Koch Marial, Malual Gajang Tongdiet, Wan Bul Mayom and Daniel Dongwai.

These members have declared, saying that they were no longer members of the opposition.

It remains unclear whether Deng’s defection to the SPLM-Government would result in the loss of his position or not. The Governor was appointed as a governor on the ticket of the SPLM-IO Gai-faction as part of a power-sharing deal.

(ST)

  • 29 March 00:29, by Kush Natives

    There was no an IO members in Ruweng state. The poster MUST stop exaggerating nonsense in the name of the useless called IO! There was only one person in IO, the governor who just resigned from IO, no more IO left in Ruweng state. Go to jongley state, that’s where you will get a bunch of IOS. We haven’t have any business with an IO bandits.

Comment on this article



