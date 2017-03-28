 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 28 March 2017

Sudan, Ethiopia hold military talks on border security and human trafficking

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

General Staff, Lt. Gen. Emad al-Din Mustafa Adawi poses poses for a picture with the Ethiopia's National Defence Forces Chief of Operations Lieu. Gen. Abraham Woldemariam in Khartoum on 28 March 2017 (ST Photo)

March 28, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Senior Sudanese and Ethiopian army officers Tuesday have met for the second day in Khartoum within the framework of the Sudanese-Ethiopian Strategic Forum.

In a press release extended to Sudan Tribune Tuesday, the Sudanese army said: “the forum discussed a number of issues pertaining to border security, ways to prevent and combat human trafficking and migrant smuggling besides the local and regional security threats”.

According to the press release, the two sides underscored the importance of the forum in promoting relations and joint work between the two countries, pointing to several recommendations and understandings on issues of security and sustainable development as well as strategic military cooperation and coordination.

The press release added that Sudan Armed Forces (SAF)’s Chief of the General Staff, Lieu. Gen. Emad al-Din Mustafa Adawi, has met with the Ethiopian delegation participating in the forum headed by Ethiopia’s National Defence Forces Chief of Operations Lieu. Gen. Abraham Woldemariam.

It pointed that the meeting discussed bilateral ties between the two countries and ways to enhance cooperation and exchange of experiences.

According to the press release, Adawi stressed the importance of the understandings reached at the strategic level besides coordination to achieve interests of the two nations.

Last October, Sudan and Ethiopia signed a memorandum of understanding providing to enhance joint security and military cooperation between the two neighbouring countries to fight terrorism.

Also, in March 2016 during the 14th meeting of the joint Sudanese-Ethiopian technical committee in Khartoum, Sudan proposed to deploy joint border units on the border between the two countries.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Egypt’s Strategic Water Security: The myth and the truth 2017-03-24 08:19:56 By Ermias Hailu Following to the end of the second world war Egypt’s failure to integrate Eritrea to its territories, due to Emperor Haile Selassie’s superior diplomatic skills, the then Pan- Arab (...)

South Sudan famine is a wake-up call to revive dead peace deal 2017-03-20 15:57:01 By Brian Adeba News that a famine has been declared in South Sudan is yet another stark reminder of the ever evolving nature of war-induced fragility in Africa’s newest country. As the world (...)

Africa’s next level of economic transformation 2017-03-20 05:57:00 By Jim Yong Kim The G20 finance ministers met last week in Germany to discuss critical challenges facing the global economy, from climate change to migration to humanitarian emergencies like the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)

Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.