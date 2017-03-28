Sudan, Ethiopia hold military talks on border security and human trafficking

March 28, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Senior Sudanese and Ethiopian army officers Tuesday have met for the second day in Khartoum within the framework of the Sudanese-Ethiopian Strategic Forum.

In a press release extended to Sudan Tribune Tuesday, the Sudanese army said: “the forum discussed a number of issues pertaining to border security, ways to prevent and combat human trafficking and migrant smuggling besides the local and regional security threats”.

According to the press release, the two sides underscored the importance of the forum in promoting relations and joint work between the two countries, pointing to several recommendations and understandings on issues of security and sustainable development as well as strategic military cooperation and coordination.

The press release added that Sudan Armed Forces (SAF)’s Chief of the General Staff, Lieu. Gen. Emad al-Din Mustafa Adawi, has met with the Ethiopian delegation participating in the forum headed by Ethiopia’s National Defence Forces Chief of Operations Lieu. Gen. Abraham Woldemariam.

It pointed that the meeting discussed bilateral ties between the two countries and ways to enhance cooperation and exchange of experiences.

According to the press release, Adawi stressed the importance of the understandings reached at the strategic level besides coordination to achieve interests of the two nations.

Last October, Sudan and Ethiopia signed a memorandum of understanding providing to enhance joint security and military cooperation between the two neighbouring countries to fight terrorism.

Also, in March 2016 during the 14th meeting of the joint Sudanese-Ethiopian technical committee in Khartoum, Sudan proposed to deploy joint border units on the border between the two countries.

