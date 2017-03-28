 
 
 
Sudanese police arrest 20 Darfurian student over university tuition fees

Anti-riot policemen outside the Khartoum University after a student protest on 7 November 2016 (ST Photo)
March 28, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese authorities have arrested 20 students from Darfur region following a sit-in to protest the rejection of Al-Azhari University to exonerate Darfurians from tuition fees.

The opposition Sudanese Congress Party (SCP), in a statement issued Monday, said that five female students and the general-secretary of Darfur Student League Abel Rahman Kakoom were among the detainees.

The SCP further said the student decided to stage the protest following the university decision to request Darfur students to pay the tuition fees.

The anti-riot police cordoned off access to Al-Azhari University in Khartoum for the second day despite the fact that the students have organised a peaceful protest based on a presidential decision to exonerate Darfur students from the fees.

In December 2016, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research announced that 2016 2017 is the last year to exempt Darfurians from the universities fees, in line with the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur.

About 4,400 students from Darfur in the Sudanese universities benefited from the decision, according to the ministry.

(ST)

