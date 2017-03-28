March 27, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudanese rebels loyal to former First Vice President Riek Machar claimed they captured Kajo-Keji county headquarters in Yei River state after clashes with government troops.

South Sudanese rebels pictured in Jonglei state on 31 January 2014 (Photo: Reuters/Goran Tomasevic)

The incident, a rebel spokesperson said in a statement, occurred in Kuku villages in and around Kajo-Keji and on the Juba-Kajo-Keji road.

“The purpose of the attacks was to loot, destroy and erase these villages,” Col. William Gatjiath Deng.

The rebel official claimed their forces killed 14 government soldiers, captured 27 newly acquired AKM-47 and 5 PKM in good condition.

However, the rebel’s deputy military spokesman, Lam Paul Gabriel said their position along the Juba-Kajo-keji road came under attack by government forces on Monday morning, but they were repulsed.

“The headquarters is under our controlled. After they attacked us, we repulsed the attack, and during the fighting we reached the county headquarters,” Lam said in a separate statement.

He claimed four soldiers were killed and nine others captured during the clashes, adding that they also released 12 civilians who were detained by government soldiers at the county headquarters.

Sudan Tribune could not independently verify the rebels’ claims on the attack.

(ST)