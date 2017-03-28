March 27, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudanese rebels loyal to former First Vice President Riek Machar claimed they captured Kajo-Keji county headquarters in Yei River state after clashes with government troops.
- South Sudanese rebels pictured in Jonglei state on 31 January 2014 (Photo: Reuters/Goran Tomasevic)
The incident, a rebel spokesperson said in a statement, occurred in Kuku villages in and around Kajo-Keji and on the Juba-Kajo-Keji road.
“The purpose of the attacks was to loot, destroy and erase these villages,” Col. William Gatjiath Deng.
The rebel official claimed their forces killed 14 government soldiers, captured 27 newly acquired AKM-47 and 5 PKM in good condition.
However, the rebel’s deputy military spokesman, Lam Paul Gabriel said their position along the Juba-Kajo-keji road came under attack by government forces on Monday morning, but they were repulsed.
“The headquarters is under our controlled. After they attacked us, we repulsed the attack, and during the fighting we reached the county headquarters,” Lam said in a separate statement.
He claimed four soldiers were killed and nine others captured during the clashes, adding that they also released 12 civilians who were detained by government soldiers at the county headquarters.
Sudan Tribune could not independently verify the rebels’ claims on the attack.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Egypt’s Strategic Water Security: The myth and the truth 2017-03-24 08:19:56 By Ermias Hailu Following to the end of the second world war Egypt’s failure to integrate Eritrea to its territories, due to Emperor Haile Selassie’s superior diplomatic skills, the then Pan- Arab (...)
South Sudan famine is a wake-up call to revive dead peace deal 2017-03-20 15:57:01 By Brian Adeba News that a famine has been declared in South Sudan is yet another stark reminder of the ever evolving nature of war-induced fragility in Africa’s newest country. As the world (...)
Africa’s next level of economic transformation 2017-03-20 05:57:00 By Jim Yong Kim The G20 finance ministers met last week in Germany to discuss critical challenges facing the global economy, from climate change to migration to humanitarian emergencies like the (...)
MORE