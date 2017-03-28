 
 
 
S. Sudan rebels claim capture of Kajo-keji county headquarter

March 27, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudanese rebels loyal to former First Vice President Riek Machar claimed they captured Kajo-Keji county headquarters in Yei River state after clashes with government troops.

JPEG - 21.2 kb
South Sudanese rebels pictured in Jonglei state on 31 January 2014 (Photo: Reuters/Goran Tomasevic)

The incident, a rebel spokesperson said in a statement, occurred in Kuku villages in and around Kajo-Keji and on the Juba-Kajo-Keji road.

“The purpose of the attacks was to loot, destroy and erase these villages,” Col. William Gatjiath Deng.

The rebel official claimed their forces killed 14 government soldiers, captured 27 newly acquired AKM-47 and 5 PKM in good condition.

However, the rebel’s deputy military spokesman, Lam Paul Gabriel said their position along the Juba-Kajo-keji road came under attack by government forces on Monday morning, but they were repulsed.

“The headquarters is under our controlled. After they attacked us, we repulsed the attack, and during the fighting we reached the county headquarters,” Lam said in a separate statement.

He claimed four soldiers were killed and nine others captured during the clashes, adding that they also released 12 civilians who were detained by government soldiers at the county headquarters.

Sudan Tribune could not independently verify the rebels’ claims on the attack.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 28 March 08:46, by Kush Natives

    Where’s cease-fire Mr. President Salva Kiir? You’re really working hard to bring peace to this country, but the country is full of animals who don’t abide by anything else except violent, rape,loot,killing, you name it. Anybody out there in the bush of what the bandits want? Why are they terrorizing the civil populations?

    repondre message

    • 28 March 08:57, by Malakal county Simon

      Your so delusional and still believe in S. Kiir?? Kiir never stick to his words and that why no one respect him as a president.... He (Kiir) had a changed of mind, and he order his SPLM/A faction to provoke SPLM_IO and that’s what led to the Kajo-Keji town to be captured by freedom fighters.... Direct your blames to S. K for lying to you and no one else..

      Thanks

      repondre message

      • 28 March 09:20, by Kush Natives

        Malakal county Simon,
        I don’t think you read the article right chicken headed boy! The report says, rebels captured Kajo-Keji, are you with me? Kiir just declared cease-fire with you rebels in less than 24 hrs, in stead to waits and let Kiir fulfil his lies as you thugs always says, in stead you just attacked a town and the same time you tried to blamed on the government. Are you guys not idiots?

        repondre message

        • 28 March 09:29, by Kush Natives

          Con_ You were just chanting and chuting for RPF to come and protect you just three hours ago, and you idiots trying to show off? Wait, we will response soon, just attacking civilians villages doesn’t meant anything rather then rapping, civilians’ and looting their properties. The rebels acts exactly constitute war crime against humanity in the country side.

          repondre message

        • 28 March 09:32, by Eastern

          ...and Kajo Keji was captured more than 24 hours ago...!

          repondre message

        • 28 March 09:51, by engatuny

          Kush Natives;

          you have not understood the article yourself! the capture of Kajo Keji was after an attack on the rebel’s position and thus fell after pursuit of the provokers.

          accept facts and avoid perpetual denials, such will not handover to you what you envisage on a silver plate. violation of a declared ceasefire by the president means the army themselves do not respect the CIC.

          repondre message

    • 28 March 09:30, by Midit Mitot

      Men at work,
      Forks, I told you several times that in April to MAY, I will take tea at Juba town whether those idiot like it or not, leave alone those fake and confused ceasefires.

      repondre message

      • 28 March 09:46, by Kush Natives

        Midit Mitot,
        No one knows how to make a tea in Maiwut, who will make one, if we leave Juba? You guys knows only how to make "chak yang" cow milk with walwal. That’s it.

        repondre message

  • 28 March 08:56, by Lou Nuer The Great

    stupid jienges time has come for SPLA IO to liberate all areas that you are looting and selling even church,s property to neigboring uganda your former husband

    repondre message

  • 28 March 09:01, by Eyez

    Job well done my comrades, all MTN’s in Equatoria are now considered hostile forces, and from now onwards, they’re dead people walking. We’ll rape their women, torch their luaaks and scatter their cows.

    The sons and daughters of Equatoria will raise up soon under the leadership of Gen. Thomas Cirillo. The true revolution has just begun...ya ariyan Jienge itum.
    MTN KILLER

    repondre message

    • 28 March 09:39, by Kush Natives

      Eyez,
      What such a illiterate animal! This is showing that the war that you’re waging is a hatred war that’s already mounted into war crimes against humanity. That’s exactly what Riek Machar used to say in Nassir 1991. That rapping an innocents women by his army is none of his business. You idiots are voting for president Kiir to stay in power for another decades if you idiots don’t revisit your I

      repondre message

  • 28 March 09:44, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    With Kajo Keji now in the pocket, Yei should be next after Lainya, then Mongalla and Terekeka simulteneously. J1 should now smell the smoke of the powder they know best.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



