 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 27 March 2017

Saudi and Sudanese air armies stage joint military drills

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Sudanese Air Force MiG-29 by Melting Tarmac Images - (airliners.net photo)
March 26, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese and Saudi air forces will conduct joint military exercises this week in northern Sudan, Khartoum announced on Sunday.

The Sudanese army which has Russian and Chinese military aircrafts is part of the Saudi-led coalition. The latter is equipped with American and British fighters.

In a press conference held in Khartoum on Sunday, the deputy Commander of Sudan’s Air Force Salah al-Din Abdel Khaliq announced that the drills would begin on 29 March and last for two weeks to 9 April.

Dubbed "Blue Shield" the exercises which take place in Meroe, north of Khartoum, will involve some 250 Saudi air force members and over 450 Sudanese military.

Abdel-Khaliq said the purpose of the joint training is to improve the capabilities of the two air armies and their techniques during the operations against the Iranian-backed Yemen’s Houthis rebels.

He added the idea was proposed by "our brothers in Saudi Arabia" since a year ago.

The Sudanese general said Saudi F-15 and Eurofighter Typhoon aircrafts and Sudanese MiG-29 and Sukhoi aircrafts will participate in the first joint drills between the two air armies.

In February 2016, the Sudanese army participated in a regional military exercise including Saudi and Gulf armies, Egypt, Jordanian, Pakistani, and Sudanese armies.

Last year, there were unconfirmed reports about a five billion dollar military assistance to Sudan.

SUKHOI 35 TO SUDAN

On Sunday, the Russian news agency, Sputnik, reported that Sudan will purchase a number of Sukhoi 35 aircrafts, the top Russian air superiority fighter in service today.

In statements to the Russian news agency, Abdel Khaliq said Sudan will soon buy a number of Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets from Russia.

However, he didn’t disclose the number of the Russian fighters or how Khartoum intends to secure its

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Egypt’s Strategic Water Security: The myth and the truth 2017-03-24 08:19:56 By Ermias Hailu Following to the end of the second world war Egypt’s failure to integrate Eritrea to its territories, due to Emperor Haile Selassie’s superior diplomatic skills, the then Pan- Arab (...)

South Sudan famine is a wake-up call to revive dead peace deal 2017-03-20 15:57:01 By Brian Adeba News that a famine has been declared in South Sudan is yet another stark reminder of the ever evolving nature of war-induced fragility in Africa’s newest country. As the world (...)

Africa’s next level of economic transformation 2017-03-20 05:57:00 By Jim Yong Kim The G20 finance ministers met last week in Germany to discuss critical challenges facing the global economy, from climate change to migration to humanitarian emergencies like the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)

Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.