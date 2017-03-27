Sudan, Chad and France making efforts to free French hostage in Darfur: FM

March 26, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan, Chad and French intelligence are coordinating efforts to find and rescue a French national who has been kidnapped in Chad and taken to an unknown location into Sudan, said Sudan’s Foreign Ministry.

Chad’s Security Minister Ahmat Mahamat Bachir on Friday disclosed that a French national was abducted in Chad on Thursday near the border with Sudan’s Darfur region and has been taken into Sudan.

Bachir pointed the French civilian was kidnapped south of Abeche, a mining area about 800 km (500 miles) east of the capital N’Djamena and 150 km from the border with Sudan, saying the Chadian/Sudanese joint border force is searching for the victim.

In press statements at Khartoum airport on Sunday, Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour said “the foreign ministry, the National Intelligence and Security Services and the Sudan Armed Forces have been notified of the French hostage issue”, saying these organs are working to find the hostage and bring him back to his country.

He pointed that Khartoum is coordinating with the French intelligence and the Chadian government to rescue the hostage, adding they hope to find him as soon as possible.

On November 22, 2009, two French aid workers were kidnapped at Birao town in the Central African Republic (CAR) and had been taken to Darfur where they were freed three months later.

(ST)