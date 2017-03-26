 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 26 March 2017

South Sudan rejects participation of non-regional troops in protection force

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

UNMISS peacekeepers from Rwanda wait to escort members of the visiting U.N. Security Council on Friday, September 2, 2016 (AP/Justin Lynch file Photo)
March 26, 2017 (JUBA) – The South Sudanese government has rejected the participation of troops from countries outside the region in the regional protection force

The outgoing head of UN. peacekeeping operations Hervé Ladsous told reporters in Juba last Tuesday that the additional 4000 peacekeepers would be deployed within weeks.

He further pointed that the force would include troops from Rwanda, Ethiopia, Nepal, Bangladesh, among others. But he didn’t mention Kenya.

On Sunday the Presidential Security Advisor, Tut Kew Gatluak told the Sudan Tribune that it would not make sense to accept the deployment of troops from countries outside the region as part of the protection force.

“The protection force was agreed to come from countries in the region and even if they come from countries in the region, they must be countries which do not have a direct interest in this country. So our brothers from Sudan and Uganda decided to not contribute because there are certain things which can make them bias in the protection force,” said the presidential advisor.

Gatluk went on to say that the members of the government have to go over which countries would participate and what their motives would be, adding, “so as the government we have accepted, we are aware certain countries will participate in the regional protection force. We will need a full briefing about the circumstances of their participation.”

The presidential aide also maintained the position of the government to reject the inclusion of the airport and other key installations to the mandate of the protection force, saying the government was capable of providing protection to the airport as well as other key infrastructures in the country.

“There is no question about the airport, the position of the government has already been made clear. The airport will not be under the control of any foreign force, it is not going to happen. The government has the capability to provide protection,” stressed Gatluak.

The official went on to say that regional protection was to play a supplementary role to the national army and other security fractions, not to take complete responsibility from the army.

“Which countries in this world have their airports handed over to a foreign force? Tell me, which country in the world has ever given such a sovereign responsibility,” asked Gatluak when asked about the position of the government on the inclusion of Juba International airport to the mandate of the regional protection force.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 26 March 23:48, by Kush Natives

    How many times will South Sudanese government talk about this destructive forces? Why in the first place accept and later rejects? Just accepted once or rejected it once! What’s hard to say about it? These troops are destructive and wouldn’t be allowed entering South Sudan period. They’re just running after their paychecks with a different agendas. There’s no rooms for these ghost troops!

    repondre message

  • 26 March 23:57, by Kush Natives

    If those hopeless of Pagan, Majak, Nyandeng,and other brainless like Midit, Dengda, Jubaone, Eastern, Fairman and so forth millions of an idiots who I forget their names here, are still lobbing or pushing on this death agenda of bringing in foreign troops, then they will remained losers as they left Juba in the first place period. We’re working on some conditions here on how these troops will do.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Egypt’s Strategic Water Security: The myth and the truth 2017-03-24 08:19:56 By Ermias Hailu Following to the end of the second world war Egypt’s failure to integrate Eritrea to its territories, due to Emperor Haile Selassie’s superior diplomatic skills, the then Pan- Arab (...)

South Sudan famine is a wake-up call to revive dead peace deal 2017-03-20 15:57:01 By Brian Adeba News that a famine has been declared in South Sudan is yet another stark reminder of the ever evolving nature of war-induced fragility in Africa’s newest country. As the world (...)

Africa’s next level of economic transformation 2017-03-20 05:57:00 By Jim Yong Kim The G20 finance ministers met last week in Germany to discuss critical challenges facing the global economy, from climate change to migration to humanitarian emergencies like the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)

Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.