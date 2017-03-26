 
 
 
Ali al-Haj formally elected leader of Sudan’s Islamist opposition party

March 25, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The general conference of the Popular Congress Party (PCP) Saturday has elected Ali al-Haj as the new secretary general of the opposition Islamist party. Also, the convention endorsed the party’s conditional participation in the expected National Consensus Government.

Al-Haj is the first elected leader after the PCP late founder leader Hassan al-Turabi. He received 890 out of 1000 votes.

In his speech after assuming the post, he pledged to "be patient" with the outcome of the national dialogue and to stick to its recommendations, saying "we will not renounce it and we promise to hold on with all our strength."

"We are not power seekers and we will move forward in the dialogue," he said, referring to the party decision to participate in the next government.

He added there are no political dealings with the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) to give the party ministerial portfolios in exchange of waiving their demand to ensure freedoms in the country.

The PCP general conference has endorsed a conditional approval to participate in the National Consensus Government agreed by the national dialogue conference.

It was decided to participate in the coalition cabinet only if the NCP-controlled parliament passes a constitutional amendment providing to re-establish political freedoms in the country as it was agreed in the dialogue conference.

The elected leader called on the PCP members to stick to the Party’s unity adding he is also keen to achieve the unity of Islamic movement.

"We will be loyal to the unity of the Islamic movement, the Sudan, loyal to the peace and to stop the war and fighting," he stressed.

(ST)

Comment on this article



