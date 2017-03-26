Jonglei state records nearly 100 TB-related cases

March 24, 2017 (BOR) – At least 100 cases of the deadly Tuberculosis disease has been recorded in South Sudan’s Jonglei state over the last eight months, officials at the state health ministry have disclosed.

The map of Jonglei state in red

Statistics unveiled during World TB Day showed the numbers of TB cases in Jonglei increased from 67 in August 2016 to 100 by March 2017.

TB is an infectious disease caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis (MTB). The disease generally affects the lungs, but can also affect other parts of the body.

Most infections, it is said, do not have symptoms, in which case it is known as latent tuberculosis.

Bol Chau, a doctor working in the state hospital said, defined TB as a respiratory infection caused by bacterium Tuberculosis which causes death when not treated.

“Once a tuberculosis case has been diagnosed, you have to come to health center where you will be given medication for six months, these medications should be taken daily and you should never miss even a single day”, said Bol Chau, a doctor at the state hospital.

He said people suffering from HIV/Aids and malnourished patients were the ones mainly at risk TB as their body systems are weakened.

“You must have a balance diet to improve your immunity. The malnourished and those with HIV infections have low immunity and hence their bodies cannot fight the tuberculosis, this tuberculosis will attack any organ in the body so the complications are so many, and they can die”, added Chau.

Madol Kang, a patron in the hospital said transport and lack of adherence to drugs was a challenge to most of the patients in Bor.

“When we give patients the drugs, some will not come back and they go and abandon the drugs without completing the cycle. People from far places get worried about the transport or where to stay in Bor when they want to come for medication”, said Kang.

“If the drugs are not taken consistently, the bacteria can become resistance to drugs, which is why are worried because we don’t need to miss any day before six months”, he continued.

TB is the second leading killer disease in the world, health statistics show.

(ST)