Museveni vows more efforts to achieve peace in Sudan

March 25, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni Saturday has expressed keenness to exert more effort to achieve peace in Sudan, said Sudan’s State Foreign Minister.

Omar al-Bashir (R) welcomes Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni at Khartoum Airport for talks during an official visit to Sudan September 15, 2015. (Photo Reuters/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah)

On Saturday, Sudan’s Vice-President Hassabo Mohamed Abdel-Rahman has met with Museveni in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi on the sidelines of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) special summit on Somali refugees.

In press statements, Saturday, Sudan’s State Foreign Minister, Kamal al-Din Ismail, said Abdel-Rahman has conveyed a message from President Omer al-Bashir to Museveni regarding Uganda’s peace efforts in Sudan.

According to Ismail, Abdel-Rahman has thanked Museveni for his efforts to achieve peace in Sudan, praising his role in the release of government prisoners.

Earlier this month, the rebel Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N) released 125 Sudanese Prisoners of War (POWs). The release operation, nicknamed “Goodwill”, was mediated by Museveni.

Ismail pointed that Abdel-Rahman also discussed with Museveni various regional issues including the situation in South Sudan and Somalia.

Following ten years of strained relations, Museveni visited Khartoum in September 2015 where he and al-Bashir agreed to end tensions between the two countries over the issue of rebel groups.

The Year 2016, witnessed a steady rapprochement between the two countries, accelerated, by the South Sudanese crisis and their joint efforts to end the three crisis in the neighbouring nation.

The visit of President Museveni to Khartoum in October 2016 to take part in the closing conference of the government-led national dialogue is seen as a turning point in the relationship between the two countries.

In September 2016, the Ugandan government facilitated informal talks between the Sudanese government and armed groups in Darfur and Sudan’s Blue Nile and South Kordofan areas, in a bid to support the African Union High Implementation Panel (AUHIP) efforts to bring peace in the east African country.

