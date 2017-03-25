 
 
 
Policeman killed, 6 injured by unknown gunmen in East Darfur

East Darfur policemen receive a training by a UNAMID instructor in Ed Daein on 21 November 2016 - (UNAMID Photo)
March 25, 2017 (ED-DAEIN) - A police officer has been killed and six others injured in clashes with unidentified gunmen in the locality of Asalaya, some 60 kilometres west of Ed-Daein, East Darfur state capital.

An eyewitness told Sudan Tribune Saturday the clashes occurred in the Kilaikil area in the locality of Asalaya after police launched a campaign against the negative phenomenon in the area.

“While the police were returning to their units after the campaign, they were shot at by gunmen on motorcycle,” he said

Commissioner of Asalaya Mohamed Zein Ibrahim told Sudan Tribune that the situation is under full control, pointing the security apparatus is still pursuing the perpetrators.

He added the area is safe and the campaign was launched to enforce the law and eliminate negative phenomena.

Security conditions in East Darfur have recently witnessed remarkable improvement following fierce clashes between Ma’alia and Rizeigat tribes that claimed dozens of lives.

(ST)

