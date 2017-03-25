March 25, 2017 (JUBA) – U.S. President Donald Trump last Thursday has extended the national emergency on South Sudan for another year, citing continuous threat being posed by Iran to the United States.

The emergency was first declared by former U.S. President, Barrack Obama in 2014, a few months after the eruption of conflict in Juba.

The order which Obama first issued in April 2014 has now been renewed by his successor President Trump, who continues to share the same concerns about the security of his country.

“The situation in and in relation to South Sudan, which has been marked by activities that threaten the peace, security, or stability of South Sudan and the surrounding region, including widespread violence and atrocities, human rights abuses, recruitment and use of child soldiers, attacks on peacekeepers and humanitarian workers, and obstruction of humanitarian operations, continues to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States," reads the statement.

"For this reason, I have determined that it is necessary to continue the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13664 with respect to South Sudan,” further stressed President Trump.

The extension ensures that the transfer of assets, in the form of property or interests would be blocked for some individuals whose actions are considered to threaten peace in South Sudan.

The measure would also affect those who threaten transitional agreements, expand conflict, commit human rights violations, and target women and children.

It also included those who recruit and use child soldiers, attack peacekeepers and aid workers, and those who help donate to such activities.

South Sudanese government official welcomed the election of the Republican President Trump saying the American Democrats including its candidate Hillary Clinton were hostile to President Salva Kiir.

(ST)