U.S. Trump renews national emergency on South Sudan

Donald Trump (John Minchillo/AP Photo)

March 25, 2017 (JUBA) – U.S. President Donald Trump last Thursday has extended the national emergency on South Sudan for another year, citing continuous threat being posed by Iran to the United States.

The emergency was first declared by former U.S. President, Barrack Obama in 2014, a few months after the eruption of conflict in Juba.

The order which Obama first issued in April 2014 has now been renewed by his successor President Trump, who continues to share the same concerns about the security of his country.

“The situation in and in relation to South Sudan, which has been marked by activities that threaten the peace, security, or stability of South Sudan and the surrounding region, including widespread violence and atrocities, human rights abuses, recruitment and use of child soldiers, attacks on peacekeepers and humanitarian workers, and obstruction of humanitarian operations, continues to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States," reads the statement.

"For this reason, I have determined that it is necessary to continue the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13664 with respect to South Sudan,” further stressed President Trump.

The extension ensures that the transfer of assets, in the form of property or interests would be blocked for some individuals whose actions are considered to threaten peace in South Sudan.

The measure would also affect those who threaten transitional agreements, expand conflict, commit human rights violations, and target women and children.

It also included those who recruit and use child soldiers, attack peacekeepers and aid workers, and those who help donate to such activities.

South Sudanese government official welcomed the election of the Republican President Trump saying the American Democrats including its candidate Hillary Clinton were hostile to President Salva Kiir.

(ST)

  • 25 March 22:08, by Kuch

    Yep, the hyenas and the moles behind the current mess in our country are now getting sticking their evil necks out of their holes and cocoons. Here we go! What is the connections, between South Sudan and Iran for goodness sake? Can some of our foolish Nuers and Equatorians with foolish Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom, Rabeeca Nyandeng and Thomas Cirilo now see that what we have telling them was right>>>

    repondre message

    • 25 March 22:15, by Kuch

      all along that the US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus, their creepy agencies and some of their other criminals in between are using their Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom, Rebecca Nyandeng and Thomas Cirilo as their puppets/stooges. And the US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs and their evil juus are using some Riek Machar Nuers and some Equatorians foot soldiers>>>>

      repondre message

      • 25 March 22:20, by Kuch

        as their pawns/proxies to take over our country and then they plunder it like they are doing in CAR, Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan and other countries. We have been telling some of lowly informed all along that the current war in our country is Geo-political war over our resources and influence. And the US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus and some of their criminals in between>>>

        repondre message

        • 25 March 22:27, by Kuch

          have always been using their damn UN, humanitarian aid, donations, peacekeeping and their so-called human rights business scams as their veneers and covers to fool the lowly informed like some of our Nuers and Some Equatorians. Can they now see the reason why their Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom, Thomas Cirilos want a war and were quick to ask for the humanitarian aid and the US, the UK, the UN, their>>

          repondre message

          • 25 March 22:32, by Kuch

            sleazy NGOs and some of their criminals in between are telling their Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom and Thomas Cirilos stop their aimless war and work for peace. Instead, the US, the UK, their UN sleazy NGOs even encouraged them to fight on and blame the government of South Sudan for the continuation of war. Can the fools now see the real criminals behind the current war in our country?>>>

            repondre message

            • 25 March 22:38, by Kuch

              It is a corporate America, the UK, their UN, their evil juus and their sleazy NGOs war against our country and our people fools. They have taken our country and our people hostage. They are using Riek Machar and his supporters as their blackmails and bargaining chips to crawl their evil selves into our country. But they are wasting their times and our times. Mr. Trump seems to be knowing what he>>

              repondre message

              • 25 March 22:44, by Kuch

                is doing. The hyenas behind the UN, its sleazy NGOs and agencies have been creating wars all over the world and then go and beg for money in the names of hungry refugees and then come and spend 3/4 of money on their opulence lifestyles in upscale hotels in Nairobi, Adis Ababa, Kampala et al and a 1/4 of the donated money is then given to hungry refugees as crumbs and the cycle continues>>>

                repondre message

                • 25 March 22:50, by Kuch

                  The UN, the sleazy NGOs and agencies are the biggest supporters of wars around the world some of these days fellows if you don’t know. Can you fellows see how they even encouraged the people in Yei to run Uganda a few months ago? The UN and the NGOs even tell the Nuers not farm their lands in Riek Machar home town of Leer simply because the UN and the NGOs want to them as them as blackmails>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 25 March 22:55, by Kuch

                    and their bargaining chips fellows. If at all there are some people killing the Nuers, then why are the Nuers still here in Lake states, Warrap, Wau, Malakal and here in my home town of Bor and no one is killing them? Fellows, open your damn eyes and grow your own damn food. Because we are going to get rid of the UN, UNIMISS, their sleazy NGOs and agencies pretty soon.

                    repondre message

                    • 26 March 00:48, by Malakal county Simon

                      Kuch/slave

                      Maybe if your unwanted president Salva Kiir did not start the senseless war, the American and her allied could not stick their noses in our affairs.... It’s was unwanted Salva kiir messes that’s invited them and the only solution now is for (him) unwanted S. Kiir to resign and let’s the Southerners choose who they want to be their leader....

                      repondre message

Comment on this article



