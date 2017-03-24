Merchant abducted by unknown gunmen in North Darfur



March 24, 2017 (EL-FASHER) - Unidentified gunmen on Thursday evening have abducted a merchant from his home in downtown El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state.

The brother of the kidnapped told Sudan Tribune that two gunmen on a four-wheel drive vehicle on Thursday have abducted his brother Ibrahim Abdallah Osman (aka Ibrahim Gash) who owns a grocery store at the grand market in El-Fasher tower from in front of his house.

“About 9:00 pm. (local time) he was taken by two gunmen to an unknown destination at gunpoint after a Land Cruiser vehicle followed him to his home” he said.

He added that they filed charges with the police, urging authorities to exert the necessary effort to bring Osman back.

He also called on the abductors to release his brother, pointing he is a father of four children.

Last June, North Darfur governor Abdel-Wahid Youssef accused unnamed parties of seeking to keep the “insecurity and instability” situation in Darfur, pointing to “hidden hands that prompt the security chaos in all Darfur’s five states not only North Darfur”.

He declared a state of maximum readiness among regular forces to control the lawlessness situation in the state and prevented riding of motorcycles, wearing of Kadamool (a turban which covers the face) and holding arms inside El-Fasher.

(ST)